Scthouston.com Launches Efforts to Increase Awareness of Vehicle Wraps in Advertising

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Statistics from the marketing industry indicate the use of outdoor advertising has increased by more than 100 percent over the last 10 years. Greater than 95 percent of the American population is reached by mobile advertising in the form of vehicle wraps, exceeding online marketing by more than 20 percent. This makes this particular type of marketing the most efficient and cost effective form of advertising currently available.



Having foreseen this movement long before it seized America's marketing strategies, scthouston.com has been providing such forms of advertising since 2005. In light of the increasing demand for more effective techniques, the company has launched efforts to make small business owners aware of the effectiveness of vehicle wraps Houston in promoting their brands.



Josh of scthouston.com confirmed, "We help a variety of businesses to boost their presence by designing and installing vehicle wraps. If they already have a clear image of how they want their company vehicles to look, we can use their own vision; however, many of our clients are unsure of where to begin. For those, we combine our creativity and expertise with our state of the art technology to devise a design scheme from scratch before applying our wraps to their fleet."



Upon delving deeper into the theories behind outdoor advertising, it appears the widespread use of DVR's and personalized radio stations are largely responsible for leaving traditional advertising campaigns struggling to keep up with the nation's changing perspective. Though consumers possess the technology to avoid viewing or listening to television and radio commercials, eye catching graphics applied to a vehicle are highly compelling. One vehicle bearing a customized wrap elicits at least 50,000 views each day, generating 15 percent higher brand recognition than any other form of advertising.



Along the same trajectory, prominent signs and banners Houston have also proven to be highly effective marketing tools. Like their mobile counterparts, such displays cannot be circumvented in the same manner as television and radio campaigns. Businesses displaying signs and banners for the purpose of promoting their company or launching new products typically see a revenue increase comparable to those utilizing vehicle wraps.



"We also provide vibrantly colored banners and signs Houston," concluded Josh, "Our signs are available in vinyl, canvas, aluminum, coroplast, foamcore, gatorboard and a number of other materials. All our products feature full color digital printing as well as durability. Our vehicle wraps, banners and signs are a long lasting and extremely effective method of advertising for businesses of any size and nature."



About scthouston.com

Founded in 2005, scthouston.com provides custom screen printed tee shirts, business cards and forms, signs, banners, vehicle wraps and a number of other products for promoting their clients' businesses. Their ultimate goal is customer satisfaction, ensuring their clients receive an enjoyable, hassle free experience with their company. Their pricing is designed with the needs and budgets of their clients in mind.