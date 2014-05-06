Scuba School Belize Ranks as a Top Attraction on TripAdvisor Within Belize

San Pedro Town, Belize -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Scuba School Belize (SSB) now ranks as one of the top attractions within Belize on TripAdvisor. Well known for offering safe and personalized diving services within the San Pedro area of Belize, thousands of travelers flock to Belize every year to experience some of the world’s best scuba diving. SSB has captured this market by providing one of the best diving services to travelers.



SSB consistently offers an exclusive experience to ensure everyone feels special and pampered for their day at sea. Their experienced staff takes diving very seriously in both the extensive courses offered or recreational diving services. They consistently strive to provide a safe but enjoyable experience by taking pro-active safety measures. SSB has some of the best maintained equipment in the industry to ensure divers feel safe and comfortable at all times.



Their services have become popular amongst experienced divers due to their customer incentives they have put into place. When divers get certified at Scuba School Belize, they will get free gear rental for life. They will also receive a 10% discount on all other courses completed at Scuba School Belize.



Ranked within the top 5 activities within San Pedro on TripAdvisor and awarded the Certificate of Excellence in 2013. Travelers are ecstatic after their experience with Scuba School Belize and leave rave reviews like “Truly the best! Being a brand new diver and a bad swimmer I was super nervous but, Junior and the staff at scuba school Belize made me feel comfortable, safe and went above and beyond to meet our needs.” And “They made sure that I learned what was necessary to become a certified diver while making the process enjoyable. Look forward to many years of diving and will be certain to head back to Belize to dive via the Scuba School Belize.” More reviews can be found at their TripAdvisor page:



http://www.tripadvisor.ca/Attraction_Review-g291962-d2536671-Reviews-Scuba_School_Belize_Recreational_Diving-San_Pedro_Ambergris_Caye_Belize_Cayes.html



About Scuba School Belize

As a group of PADI instructors, they saw a need for a proper scuba diving school that provides quality standards for the country of Belize. After several years of teaching and owning a PADI IDC Center (Instructor Development Center), they chose to open Scuba School BELIZE, a dedicated dive training and recreational diving facility.



Contact:

Website: http://www.scubaschoolbelize.com/

Email: scubaschoolbelize@gmail.com

Phone Number: 501 226 2886