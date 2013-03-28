Sculpt Ventures, LLC Launches New Product, Snap!

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Sculpt Ventures, LLC unveils their latest branding creation: snap! The concept is simple: snap! is a thin, high-grade plastic case that slips onto the Square credit card reader and snaps in place, but the real beauty is that the front face plate of snap! is flat and blank, meaning business owners can have their logo printed on the front face plate, rather than the Square logo, adding something extra to their customers’ checkout experience. snap! is the only product on the market that allows users to rebrand their Square credit card readers.



“According to current estimates, there are approximately three million Square credit card readers on the market and Square estimates that there could be four million in the next few years. With that many business owners using Square, we felt there was a need to help business owners completely customize their customers’ checkout experience and enhance their own brands,” said Tony Silva, Sculpt’s CEO. “We received a tremendous amount of positive feedback during our focus groups and based on that research, we developed a business model that encompassed business owners’ wants and needs, primarily their want to enhance their own brand.”



Business owners can choose to have their snap! cover printed with their business logo or choose one of over 1,000 stock images, including everything from design elements to major sports teams.



snap! is currently available for pre-order on http://www.my-snap.com or on Kickstarter (http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/803517460/snap-personalizing-your-square-credit-card-reader).



Sculpt Ventures, LLC is a firm that specializes in creating unique products that enhance customer and brand loyalty. Our products are only manufactured in the U.S.A. ensuring they meet the highest standard of quality in the industry and allowing us to offer industry-leading product guarantees. Contact: info@my-snap.com



