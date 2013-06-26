Sculptra Los Angeles Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michael Persky Releases New Video

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Facial plastic surgeon and Sculptra Los Angeles specialist Dr. Michael Persky announces a new video highlighting the benefits of dermal filler Sculptra. Sculptra is a biostimulatory filler that when injected into the skin of the face, encourages the body to produce its own collagen. This produces a natural, more youthful looking fullness to the face from the "inside out."



According to an article on the website by Dr. Persky, "I tell my patients that Sculptra is like planting 'seeds' to grow their own, natural collagen. Most patients require two to four sessions, spaced every two months, to achieve a slow, natural replenishment of the collagen they have lost over the years. Patients are really impressed with the natural, healthful appearance this gives them."



Fat transfers can be used as an alternative to increase the volume to the face, but the results vary based on how much fat survives. Additional transfers are often necessary after time to replenish the look of the skin. When comparing Sculptra v’s fat transfers, Sculptra increases the volume and fullness of the face in a much more predictable way than a fat transfer.



Other dermal fillers Los Angeles available on the market include Juvederm, Restylane and Radiesse, which fill the lines and hollows of the face. Additional choices to treat lines and wrinkles include Botox injections. However, the optimal results from these fillers only last a specific amount of time before additional treatments are needed.



Once desired results are met using Sculptra, additional treatments are often not necessary for two to four years. Over time, the costs of Sculptra are much less expensive than other treatments, making it an excellent choice for a Botox alternative Los Angeles.



Sculptra is FDA-approved and has been used for cosmetic treatment since 2008. As it produces natural looking and predictable results and is more cost-effective, these factors secure Sculptra as a Botox alternative and an excellent choice in place of other dermal fillers or traditional face-lift, according to Dr. Persky.



About Dr. Michael Persky

Dr. Michael Persky is a 26-year board certified facial plastic surgeon servicing the Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and San Fernando Valley regions. A featured expert on many network television shows and thousands of happy clients from around the world, Dr. Persky is a plastic surgeon who has an impeccable reputation for excellence and natural results that last. For more information, visit http://www.drpersky.com/what-makes-sculptra-different/.