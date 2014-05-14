Scytec Consulting Inc. to Display DataXchange and Process Control System in MFG4 Tradeshow

Greenwood Village, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- The cloud based Scytec DataXchange Process Control System is the leader for simple and quick startup along with eliminating the requirement of large upfront investments for a machine monitoring system. With support for Ethernet collection methods such as MTConnect and Fanuc Focas, DataXchange can collect a wealth of information such as feed rates and overrides from the latest machine tools as well as offering hardware based solutions for older legacy machine tools, welders, or even CMMS and manual machines.



“The tradeshow provides a great opportunity for attendees to view breakthrough technologies and solutions such as Scytec DataXchange which provide a competitive advantage. Cloud based systems offer so many advantages over traditional models and it’s great to see the high level of adoption” commented a senior executive working with the company.



Scytec DataXchange features Cloud technology that can be deployed either as a SaaS (Software as a Service) solution or as an On Premise solution. Key features of shop floor control software by Scytec include a configurable real-time dashboard, email notifications, mobile apps, along with the ability to track multiple definitions of cycle time concurrently for each machine. Real time analytics on incoming data allows for decisions to be made with accuracy while providing a great amount of flexibility. CNC Machine Data Collection System helps collect valuable information on CNC machines.



About Scytec

Scytec Consulting Inc. which was formed in 2001 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, is focused on the use of technology to design and implement innovative products and systems such as Scytec DataXchange to improve productivity of manufacturing equipment and personnel within the industry. Josh Davids, President and CEO of Scytec, is a member of the MT Connect Technical Advisory Group and works closely with key customers consulting on strategy and vision for manufacturing data collection and control systems.



Contact Information



Scytec Consulting Inc.

Phone: 720-482-8250

Email: sales@scytec.com

Website: http://www.scytec.com