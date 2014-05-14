Scytec Offering Low Cost Hosted Machine Data Collection System

Greenwood Village, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Manufacturers striving to find a top-notch, low cost hosted machine data collection system need to take a look at the Scytec DataXchange offering. The company offers a state-of-the-art, cloud-based SaaS model manufacturing control and data collection system that collects, stores and reports on the production data. Both hosted and on premise versions are available providing additional implementation flexibility. For the hosted system, clients pay monthly for subscribing to the system with no long term contract.



“All the database servers and reporting servers will be at our secure data center, so you can focus on your core job rather than worrying about the technical issues, which will all be handled by us. We have developed a system which is simple, powerful, affordable and scalable. It doesn’t really matter whether you have a handful of machines or a few hundred machines; the system can collect and report the data accurately and in real-time,” commented a senior executive with the company.



Collection methods used by the Scytec DataXchange Process Control System include Ethernet based protocols such as MTConnect and Fanuc FOCAS, as well as standard RS-232. PCs and tablets can be used as well for data collection interfaces, and for equipment that does not offer support for Ethernet solution Scytec offers a low cost hardware logic controller. This allows collection from virtually any device, including manual equipment. Barcode scanners can be used as well for entering data on the shop floor.



Licensing of Scytec Process Control System is designed based on common implementation practices allowing for customers to only pay for the type of data they are collecting from each machine. As the executive said, “Licensing is based on the number of equipment used by the data collection. With multiple licensing levels which can be applied per machine customers can deploy automatic collection or combine that with manual collection. We provide discounts as well on the quantity of equipment and there are no licensing keys as the licensing process is controlled through software. This structure provides for easy upgrades, modifications and transfers.”



User configurable real time viewing complements accurate data collection as display of data in meaningful format is as important. Visual data is delivered to stakeholders through the user interfaces configured to the preferences of specific users. Remote viewing features allows display of data anywhere with Internet access.



About Scytec

Scytec has been a high impact company in manufacturing data collection and control. They offer a cloud-based, on premise or SaaS model machine downtime tracking system that providing multiple deployment options. The system supports data collection from CNC machines, PLCs, or even manual machines. As part of the system Scytec provides an information on manufacturing dashboard for real time monitoring of the data collected.



Contact Information



Scytec Consulting Inc.

6565 S. Dayton St.

Suite 1700

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Phone: 720-482-8250

Email: support@scytec.com

Website: http://www.scytec.com/