SD Card Market in India 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.Biz

TechNavio's analysts forecast the SD card market in India to grow at a CAGR of 24 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for SD cards in smartphones. The SD Card market in India has also been witnessing a high mobile penetration rate. However, the declining price of SD cards could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the SD Card Market in India 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it also covers the SD Card Market in India landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Kingston Technology Co., SanDisk Corp., Sony India, and Transcend Information Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Strontium Technology Pte Ltd., and Amkette.



