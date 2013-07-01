SD Card Photo Recovery Pro, a Savior to the Lost Files in Your SD Card

Beijing, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Download Link: http://www.lionsea.com/download/cardrecoverypro/SD_Card_Photo_Recovery_Pro_Setup.exe



To retrieve the lost files, just follow steps as follows:



Step 1: Double-Click the SD Card Photo Recovery Pro and open it.

Step 2: Connect the device and select the destination folder.

Step3: Scan and select the files you want to recover.

Step4: Press “recover” and get what you want.

The storage it supports: SD Card, micro SD Card, xD Card, CF Card, SDHC Card, MMC Card, miniSD Card.



It supports all situations :



1.Delete Accidentally

Photo loss due to formatting or "Delete All" operation Photo loss due to "Shift All" operation Empty Recycle Bins without back-up Regard "Delete" button as "Save" button by mistake.

2. Format Unintentionally

Multimedia / hard disk has not been formatted, do you want to format it now? When digital camera's memory card is on the condition of connection, Disk initializes. Storage Device Formatted by accident.

3. Operate Improperly

Restore factory settings without back-up Turn off moblephone when it's on the process of files write Put the same storage card into different cameras Remove the storage card before start up the camera

4. Other Events

Virus attack Shutdown unexpectedly Data loss In the process of transferring photos to a computer or laptop.Supported Flash Memory Card Manufacturers SanDisk, Kingston, KingMax, Sony, Lexar, PNY, PQI, Toshiba, Panasonic FujiFilm, Samsung, Canon, Qmemory, Transcend, Apacer, PRETEC, HITACHI Olympus, SimpleTech, Viking, OCZ Flash Media, ATP, Delkin Devices, A-Data and almost all digital camera memory card brands in the market.

System Requirements: Microsoft Windows 98/2000/2003/XP, Vista, Windows 7, and Windows 8 Free hard drive space 256 MB or more for storage of the recovered photos a memory card reader if your camera does not appear as a drive letter.



