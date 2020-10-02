Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The Latest report about the SD-WAN Router market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the SD-WAN Router market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.



SD-WANs can be deployed in any business which uses SaaS applications such as Office 365 or Unified Communication (UC) services. These can also be used for businesses where the company has a large number of branch office locations or substantial number of remote users.



Market Segmentation-



The Global SD-WAN Router market report chiefly includes following manufacturers-



Cisco Meraki, VeloCloud, Riverbed, CloudGenix, Talari, Viptela, Peplink, Versa Networks, CloudGenix, Nokia Nuage, Citrix, Silver Peak, Fatpipe, Riverbed, Cradlepoint, Aryaka, Nuage Networks



News and Updates:



October 15, 2018Huawei Launches Next-Generation SD-WAN Routers, Simplifying Cloud and Network Interconnection for Enterprises



SAN FRANCISCO – November 14, 2018Riverbed Launches Most Powerful SD-WAN Solution with Significant Enterprise-Class Routing Enhancements and Flexible Subscription Pricing



March 7, 2019 Network Security Firm Untangle Launches SD-WAN Router and Micro-Firewall



October 16, 2018 Zyxel First to Launch Affordable SD-WAN Solution



Segmentation by Type:



On-prem-only

Cloud-enabled

Cloud-enabled plus backbone



Segmentation by Application:



Residential

Commercial



Global SD-WAN Router Market Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the global SD-WAN Router market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global SD-WAN Router market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. The report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global SD-WAN Router market and how they will progress in the coming years.



The SD-WAN Router market is highly fragmented and is characterized by the presence of key vendors and other prominent vendors. Key vendors are increasingly focusing on creating awareness about the SD-WAN Router courses and their benefits. Global vendors are trying to stabilize themselves in the market, whereas, regional vendors are focusing on product offerings to establish themselves in the market. Vendors are providing a diversified range of product lines intensifying the competitive scenario.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



