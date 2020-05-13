Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- SD-WAN market is anticipated to witness remarkable growth prospects in the forthcoming years primarily driven by the increasing adoption of SD-WAN technology across enterprises to enhance and simplify the network management systems. These solutions allow network administrators to access control over their network and are extensively deployed by organizations that have offices situated in remote areas.



Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2214



Key Companies in SD-WAN Market: - Aryaka Networks, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Berkshire Partners LLC (Masergy Communications), Cato Networks, Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., CloudGenix Inc., Ecessa Corporation, Elfiq Networks, FatPipe Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infovista, Nuage Networks, Oracle Corporation, Peplink, Riverbed Technology, Inc., Silver Peak, Versa Networks, VMware, Inc., ZTE Corporation



In terms of application, the SD-WAN market is classified into BFSI, IT and telecom, retail and consumer goods, healthcare, manufacturing, and government. Healthcare is one of the lucrative application segments of global SD-WAN industry.



As per reports, healthcare SD-WAN market share is estimated to register more than 60% CAGR between 2019-2025, owing to the rising use of digital platforms coupled with regulations set by the government and regulatory authorities laying stress on healthcare networks. With a spur in the prevalence of clinics and hospitals worldwide there is growing adoption of SD-WAN network mechanisms to simplify their network infrastructure into a secure framework.



Furthermore, SD-WAN solutions facilitate the segmentation of data traffic such as patient records and ensure consistent network flow. With growing dependence on hospitals among people and the introduction of technological advancements in the sector, software-led technologies are witnessing popularity as they simplify and organize the IT infrastructure of hospitals.



The solutions segment is anticipated to account for more than 63% of global SD-WAN market share by 2025. The segment is categorized into virtual and physical appliance solutions.



Under this segment, physical appliances accounted for a notable 74% SD-WAN market share in 2018 owing to the widening adoption of the appliances for the deployment of SD-WAN solutions. Since these devices can be easily installed and do not require any expertise for deployment, there is projected to be a widespread demand for physical appliances over the estimated period.



In terms of geographical expansion, North America will emerge as a profitable revenue terrain for SD-WAN market in the coming years. With the rise in commercialization in the region owing to FDIs and investments made by the government there is a burgeoning adoption of software-defined technologies and demand for 5G technology to meet the rapidly evolving IT sector.



Make an Inquiry for purchasing this Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2214



For instance, Cisco Canada partnered with the University of Waterloo to enhance the research in 5G technology. Rising trend of Bring Your Own device (BYOD) and prevalence of cloud platforms are other pivotal factors steering the demand for a robust software-defined wide area network solution in order to facilitate connection with multiple devices situated in different locations. In 2018, North America SD-WAN market accounted for more than 49% of the total market share.



About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com