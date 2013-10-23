Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- The SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Bible: 2014 - 2020



While the benefits of Software Defined Networking (SDN) and network virtualization are well known in the enterprise IT and data center world, both technologies also bring a hosts of benefits to the telecommunications service provider/carrier community.



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Not only can SDN and network virtualization help address the explosive capacity demand of mobile traffic, but they can also reduce the CapEx and OpEx burden faced by service providers to handle this demand by diminishing reliance on expensive proprietary hardware platforms.



SDN and network virtualization solutions have been widely deployed in data center and enterprise environments, and many service provider deployments are already underway.



Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) is service provider led initiative aimed at virtualizing network components in a service provider network. While NFV is still a developing technology with its first set of specifications published in October 2013, many vendors have already developed commercial-grade solutions that align well with the NFV initiative.



Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that the SDN, NFV and network virtualization market will account for nearly $4 Billion in 2014 alone. Despite barriers relating to standardization and co-existence with legacy networks, SNS Research estimates further growth at a CAGR of nearly 60% over the next 6 years.



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This report presents an in-depth assessment of the global SDN, NFV and network virtualization market. In addition to covering underlying technology, key market drivers, challenges, future roadmap, value chain analysis, use cases, deployment case studies, expert interviews, company profiles, product strategies and strategic recommendations, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the market from 2013 till 2020. Historical revenue figures for 2010 – 2012 are also presented. The forecasts and historical revenue figures are individually segmented for 3 individual submarkets, 2 user base categories, 7 use case categories, 6 geographical regions and 34 countries.



The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet covering quantitative data from all figures presented within the report.



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Key Findings:



The report has the following key findings:



- Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that the SDN, NFV and network virtualization market will account for nearly $4 Billion in 2014 alone. SNS Research estimates further growth at a CAGR of nearly 60% over the next 6 years

- Although network virtualization in the enterprise IT and data center domain has received significant attention in the past years, service provider network virtualization is still at a nascent stage

- SDN and NFV empower a multitude of network functions to be implemented cost effectively in software, ranging from standard mobile IP Multimedia System (IMS) services to features such as Deep Packet Inspection (DPI)

- By 2017 we expect to see significant price and gross margin erosion for traditional hardware-based network switching equipment driven by alternative software based solutions

- By 2020 SNS Research estimates that SDN and NFV can enable service providers (both wireline and wireless) to save up to $32 Billion in annual CapEx investments



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