SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Bible Market 2014 - 2020: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- While the benefits of Software Defined Networking (SDN) and network virtualization are well known in the enterprise IT and data center world, both technologies also bring a hosts of benefits to the telecommunications service provider/carrier community.



Not only can SDN and network virtualization help address the explosive capacity demand of mobile traffic, but they can also reduce the CapEx and OpEx burden faced by service providers to handle this demand by diminishing reliance on expensive proprietary hardware platforms.



SDN and network virtualization solutions have been widely deployed in data center and enterprise environments, and many service provider deployments are already underway.



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Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) is service provider led initiative aimed at virtualizing network components in a service provider network. While NFV is still a developing technology with its first set of specifications published in October 2013, many vendors have already developed commercial-grade solutions that align well with the NFV initiative.



Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that the SDN, NFV and network virtualization market will account for nearly $4 Billion in 2014 alone. Despite barriers relating to standardization and co-existence with legacy networks, SNS Research estimates further growth at a CAGR of nearly 60% over the next 6 years.



This report presents an in-depth assessment of the global SDN, NFV and network virtualization market. In addition to covering underlying technology, key market drivers, challenges, future roadmap, value chain analysis, use cases, deployment case studies, expert interviews, company profiles, product strategies and strategic recommendations, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the market from 2013 till 2020. Historical revenue figures for 2010 – 2012 are also presented. The forecasts and historical revenue figures are individually segmented for 3 individual submarkets, 2 user base categories, 7 use case categories, 6 geographical regions and 34 countries.



The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet covering quantitative data from all figures presented within the report.



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Key Findings:



The report has the following key findings:



Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that the SDN, NFV and network virtualization market will account for nearly $4 Billion in 2014 alone. SNS Research estimates further growth at a CAGR of nearly 60% over the next six years.

Although network virtualization in the enterprise IT and data center domain has received significant attention in the past years, service provider network virtualization is still at a nascent stage.

SDN and NFV empower a multitude of network functions to be implemented cost effectively in software, ranging from standard mobile IP Multimedia System (IMS) services to features such as Deep Packet Inspection (DPI).

By 2017, we expect to see significant price and gross margin erosion for traditional hardware-based network switching equipment driven by alternative software based solutions.

By 2020, SNS Research estimates that SDN and NFV can enable service providers (both wireline and wireless) to save up to $32 Billion in annual CapEx investments.



Topics Covered:



The report covers the following topics:

The scope and implementation of SDN, NFV and network virtualization across the globe

SDN, NFV and network virtualization technology

Market drivers and key benefits of SDN, NFV and network virtualization

Challenges and inhibitors to the ecosystem

Standardization and regulatory initiatives

Use cases and application case studies of SDN and NFV

SDN and NFV deployment case studies

SDN and NFV induced service provider CapEx savings

Value chain analysis of the ecosystem and the recognition of key players in each segment of the value chain

Industry roadmap from 2014 till 2020

Key trends in the ecosystem; SDN and NFV’s impact on the network infrastructure value chain, the stance of incumbent vendors towards SDN and NFV, impact on the proprietary hardware market and co-existence with legacy networks



Exclusive interview transcripts of 17 players in the ecosystem; Alvarion, Aricent, Arista Networks, Broadcomm, Connectem, ConteXtream, Extreme Networks, GENBAND, Mavenir, Netronome, Open Networking Foundation (ONF), Openwave Mobility, Pica8, Plexxi, Radisys, Spirent Communications and Tellabs

Profiles and strategies of 122 key players in the ecosystem



Strategic recommendations for silicon & server OEMs, network & mobile Infrastructure vendors, IT giants, pure-play SDN/NFV specialists, enterprises, data center operators and service providers

Historical revenue figures and forecasts till 2020



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