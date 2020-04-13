Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- The telecommunication sector is probably embarking on a transformational shift in recent years. Software Defined Networking market is deemed to be a major stipendiary of this transition. Telecommunication networks, apparently, have migrated from traditional hardware and appliance centric deployment to cloud based model, with software playing a pivotal role in network functionality. The increasing popularity of Software defined networking market can be majorly attributed to this fundamental aspect.



Software defined networking emerged as an advanced architecture paradigm, amalgamating different technological capabilities applied to management of network functions, design, and service platforms. Pertaining to these benefits, numerous IT service companies have been feverishly changing their perspective toward adoption of software-based solutions for resolving several business challenges, which in a way is impelling Software defined networking market share. It had been stipulated by Cisco in one of its Cloud Index reports, that over 65% of all data centers would adopt SDN technology partially or fully by the end of 2021, a sharp rise from the 2016 records.



The Major Key Players in the Software Defined Networking Market are as Follows:

1. Arista Networks

2. Aryaka Networks

3. Big Switch Networks

4. Cisco System

5. Cradlepoint Inc.

6. Cumulus Network

7. Extreme Network

8. Huwaei Technologies

9. Juniper Networks

10. VMware Inc.



The rising proliferation of advanced technologies, such as the Machine-to-Machine or the Internet of Things is driving the use of software defined networking solutions in the sector. The technology cuts down hardware expenditure by eradicating the requirements for manual configuration.



SDN technology enables a central point of control that allows operators to control the whole network as a single unit, augmenting network visibility as well as streamlining network management. The manufacturing industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 40% over the forecast timespan which will directly affect the growth of Software defined networking market as well.



The growing generation of digital data has resulted in data congestion problems in several heterogenous network settings. The SDN controller reduces the intricacy of managing such networks by improving service delivery & cutting down operating expenses.

SDN controllers redirects packet-based network requirements, alter the traffic flow and update network operators about congested links. SDN controller market is expected to register a growth rate of over 40% over the forecast timeline.



The U.K. based telecommunications behemoth, Colt Technology Services, had apparently declared its plan of expanding its On Demand SDN service across APAC belt. Powered by Colt IQ Network, the firm's On Demand SDN services are characterized by high flexibility, real-time bandwidth variation, and agility. Making a profound headway in APAC Software defined networking market share with the successful launch of these services in Japan, Colt had also planned to introduce the same On Demand SDN services in Hong Kong and Singapore as well.



Speaking of its commercialization potential at the global scale, overall Software defined networking market is forecast to exceed a valuation of USD 100 billion by 2025. With incessant efforts undertaken by the tech giants to unlock software-based technology potentialities in telecommunication industry, which has, of late, become more insight driven, Software defined networking market demand is claimed to be on a robust incline. In fact, looking at the pace of advancements and expansion in its application spectrum, this particular business vertical is deemed to be one of the most fascinating spheres to watch unfold, claim analysts.



