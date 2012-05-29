SDP - The SOA-enabled Path to Integrate Legacy and IMS Networks: Market Analysis & Forecasts 2012 - 2016

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- Service Delivery Platform (SDP) can be loosely defined as a standards based framework that facilitates the design, development, implementation and management of services required to run the operations of network services providers. The services could range from the basic voice connectivity to the state-of-the-art rich multimedia services. The most critical value-addition offered by the SDP methodology lies in its ability to abstract controlling parameters such as location, media control, integration and others. SDP interface with the network elements, OSS/BSS, telco IT infrastructure and partners such as application developers and content providers. Projected to grow at a CAGR of 19 % over the next five years, the SDP industry is set for healthy growth. Mind Commerce estimates SDP revenues will reach USD 7.6 at the end of 2016.



With research starting in 2006, this report evaluates the potential for SDP as a dependable, scalable and flexible platform for core business functions, next generation applications, and independent services. SDP is examined within the context of its relationship to the Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) and the objectives to respond more rapidly to shifts in market conditions, customer demands, new revenue opportunities, and competitive threats.



The report and its associated XLS database include revenue forecasts by geography, function, vendor and media type from 2006 through 2016.



Along with updated forecast, company analysis, SDP vendor and operator case studies, and SOA maturity model.



Key Findings:



The downturn and the subsequent recovery have augured well for SDP prospects. Operators are now able to more clearly able to visualize the importance of quick roll out and thus early monetization of their investments and the handiness of SDP in achieving that objective. However the technology will face increasing challenges to its relevance in the latter half of the duration 2012-2016.



Although, there are contrasting opinions about the value of SDP in the context of IMS, the overwhelming view is that at the very least, SDP does provide a framework for smooth transition from legacy to IMS.



In the context of the pressures faced by telcos in the 2008-2009 aftermath, the relevance of SDP is amplified as SDP promises quick monetization.



SOA and SDP have gained significant traction in the overall IT and telco environments respectively. SOA and SDP share considerable synergy as the architectural framework of SOA can help in achieving the end-result desired by SDP.



APAC and CALA constitute the most promising markets for the SOA and SDP solutions respectively. The promise is directly attributable to the gap between the existing level of technology sophistication and the potential optimal level of technology sophistication. APAC region has demonstrated that it does constitute the largest market for telecommunications while the CALA region is the least tapped among all regions.



SDPs find greater appeal among wireless telcos because of the following reasons:



Wireless technology has already overtaken Fixed Line technology in terms of subscriber numbers



The relationship between the telcos and the subscribers is closer in the wireless domain wherein the telco has a decisive say in the character and extent of services deployed.



SI is an important component of the SDP solution. SOA specialists as well as Network infrastructure specialists maintain expertise in implementation methodologies and often tout this expertise as the differentiator with respect to competition. The importance of this component is reflected in its increased market share. The SI component feeds on the non-uniformity of SDP solutions.



From a vendor perspective Huawei is presently leading that market with a market share of 18 %, followed by Ericsson at a close 17 %.



Wireless and fixed line telcos will gain insights into the value provided by SDPs and how its implications to their business



Telecom network infrastructure vendors will assess the importance of establishing or maintaining their presence among SDP stakeholders



SOA specialists will get an idea of the drivers and challenges for the SOA paradigm in the telecom domain in addition to accessing the market size and distribution for SDPs



SDP specialists can map the size of their target market and the importance of services and product components in their portfolios



System integrators will be able to ascertain the value of the installation and upgrade market size for SDP solutions"



