New Fixed Networks market report from MindCommerce: "SDP - The SOA-enabled Path to Integrate Legacy and IMS Networks: Market Analysis & Forecasts 2012 - 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- Service Delivery Platform (SDP) can be loosely defined as a standards based framework that facilitates the design, development, implementation and management of services required to run the operations of network services providers. The services could range from the basic voice connectivity to the state-of-the-art rich multimedia services. The most critical value-addition offered by the SDP methodology lies in its ability to abstract controlling parameters such as location, media control, integration and others. SDP interface with the network elements, OSS/BSS, telco IT infrastructure and partners such as application developers and content providers. Projected to grow at a CAGR of 19 % over the next five years, the SDP industry is set for healthy growth. Mind Commerce estimates SDP revenues will reach USD 7.6 at the end of 2016.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
With research starting in 2006, this report evaluates the potential for SDP as a dependable, scalable and flexible platform for core business functions, next generation applications, and independent services. SDP is examined within the context of its relationship to the Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) and the objectives to respond more rapidly to shifts in market conditions, customer demands, new revenue opportunities, and competitive threats.
The report and its associated XLS database include revenue forecasts by geography, function, vendor and media type from 2006 through 2016. Along with updated forecast, company analysis, SDP vendor and operator case studies, and SOA maturity model.
Key Findings:
- The downturn and the subsequent recovery have augured well for SDP prospects. Operators are now able to more clearly able to visualize the importance of quick roll out and thus early monetization of their investments and the handiness of SDP in achieving that objective. However the technology will face increasing challenges to its relevance in the latter half of the duration 2012-2016.
- Although, there are contrasting opinions about the value of SDP in the context of IMS, the overwhelming view is that at the very least, SDP does provide a framework for smooth transition from legacy to IMS.
- In the context of the pressures faced by telcos in the 2008-2009 aftermath, the relevance of SDP is amplified as SDP promises quick monetization.
- SOA and SDP have gained significant traction in the overall IT and telco environments respectively. SOA and SDP share considerable synergy as the architectural framework of SOA can help in achieving the end-result desired by SDP.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- SDP - The SOA-enabled Path to Integrate Legacy and IMS Networks (with Revenue Forecast 2010 to 2016)
- Monetizing the NGN Investment: Market Prospects and Business Case for IMS and SDP based Applications
- Service Delivery Platforms (SDP): The SOA-enabled Path to Integrate Legacy and IMS Networks (with Revenue Forecast 2011-2017)
- Service Delivery Platforms: The SOA-enabled Path to Integrate Legacy and IMS Networks (with revenue forecast 2009- 2015)
- Service Delivery Platforms: The SOA-enabled Path to Integrate Legacy and IMS Networks
- Global LNG Industry, 2012 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals to 2016
- The Chilean Mining Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Polish Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS): The Market for Applications and Services 2011 - 2016
- IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) : The Market for Applications & Services 2012-2017