Sea Freight Forwarding Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2028 : CEVA Logistics , CJ Logistics, DHL Group

Key players in the global Sea Freight Forwarding market

C.H. Robinson (United States), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland) , CJ Logistics (South Korea), DHL Group (Germany), Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland) , Sinotrans Changhang Group (China), DB Schenker Logistics (Germany), GEODIS (France), Panalpina (Switzerland), DSV (Denmark),



The sea freight forwarding is the coordination and shipments of goods from one place to another via a single or multiple carriers via marine. The sea freight forwarding service providers act as an intermediary between the shipper and transportation services, liaising with various carriers to negotiate on price and decide on the most reliable, economical, and fastest route. It saves time as well as potential headache while providing reliable transportation of products at competitive rates. The sea freight forwarding companies specialize in arranging the whole process for their shippers, from the storage to the shipping of their merchandise. The sea freight forwarding services ensure the delivery of undamaged products, by specified dates. And in the event a product breaks during shipping, freight forwarders can furnish clients with insurance services that can compensate them for losses.



What's Trending in Market:

Introduction Of Block Chain In The Shipping Industry

Increasing Deployment Of Mega-Ships

Increasing Deployment Of Online Freight Management Platforms



Challenges:

Intense Competition Among the Sea Freight Forwarding Companies



Market Growth Drivers:

The Rising International Trade

Rapid Expansion of the Companies

Favorable Regulatory Policies



The Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Full Container Load (FCL), Less-than-container load (LCL), Others), Application (Agricultural, Automotive, Beverage, Electronic, Other)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



