Sea Horizon EC - a New Executive Condominium at Pasir Ris Rise, Singapore

Toa Payoh, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Sea Horizon EC, Sea Horizon Executive Condominium (EC) is a new executive condominium at Pasir Ris Rise, Singapore. It is located just 200 meter to Pasir Ris Beach, and an amazing 80% of the units at Sea Horizon EC has unblocked views to the sea.



Sea Horizon Executive Condo is near to Pasir Ris MRT Station, and amenities is conveniently accessible at shopping malls White Sands Shopping Mall and E!Hub@Downtown East. Travelling by car to the rest of the island is also convenient, as major expressways, such as Tampines Expressway (TPE), Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), and East Coast Parkway (ECP) is within a few minutes’ drive.



With attractive property façade, excellent location, and low price, Sea Horizon EC is the most anticipated executive condo launch in Pasir Ris this year, and will likely see strong demand for its units.



E-application will start on 3 Aug 2013 to 17 August 2013, where interested applicants can register their interest and check their eligibility with the appointed sales team.



Sea Horizon EC Eligibility



Sea Horizon Residence is an executive condo, which has eligibility conditions for purchase.



Purchasers of Sea Horizon EC should not have income more than $12,000 per month, and they should be able to form a valid family nucleus, such as fiancé/fiancée, husband/wife, parent/child etc.



The eligibility conditions can be found in the government’s Housing and Development Board (HDB) official website.



Sea Horizon EC Floor Plan



Sea Horizon EC has comprehensive floor plan layouts to suit every individual, couple, and family. Sea Horizon EC offers 2 bedroom units to 5 bedroom units to penthouse units. Sea Horizon EC Floor Plans are extremely well-designed and practical, with minimal wastage of space.



Sea Horizon EC also offers dual-key units, which has an additional private space within the house. This additional space will have its own kitchen, bathroom, living and bedroom space, so it is very private, exclusive and self-sufficient.



Dual Key units are expected to sell very fast, as Sea Horizon EC is not affected by the current rules, which restricts the purchase of such dual key units.



Sea Horizon EC Price



Sea Horizon EC is very attractively priced. The units are selling at around $750psf - $850psf (per square feet). This is comparatively cheaper to all the private condominiums in Pasir Ris.



A 2 bedroom unit is around $700,000, while a 5 bedroom unit is likely to sell at around $1,300,000.



