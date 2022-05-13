Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Sea Limited.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Sea Limited directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Singapore based Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally.



On February 14, 2022, Bloomberg reported that "India has banned 54 apps it says are of Chinese origin, including Sea Ltd.'s marquee game Free Fire, citing security concerns."



Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) declined from $231.21 per share on January 3, 2022, to as low as $54.06 per share on May 12, 2022.



