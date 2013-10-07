Sea Visions Glass Expands Offerings in Both Works and Retail Locations

Glen Burnie, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Sea Visions Glass, in preparation for the upcoming holidays, continues to create new and exciting sea glass and sea pottery jewelry items. Expect to see a varied selection of pendants, necklaces and earrings created from sea glass obtained in Maryland, California, Hawaii and England along with new sea pottery pieces. Thanks to the popularity of these items, Vermont retailers have now elected to sell Ms. Kelly's pieces in their stores.



"I'm very excited about this year's collection and hope consumers will be also as Custom Jewelry Design using sea glass or sea pottery makes the perfect gift, especially when the glass or pottery is picked up during a special vacation get-away. When one is unable to find what they are looking for, all they have to do is ask and I'll work to create a custom piece that meets the customer's needs in every way" Catherine Kelly, Sea Visions Glass designer and creator, states.



In addition to creating sea glass and sea pottery jewelry items, Ms. Kelly plans to launch a new line of unique and beautiful handmade beaded sea glass wind chimes. These wind chimes will be featured in the company's Etsy jewelry shop in mid to late October.



"Plan on purchasing one or more authentic sea glass wind chimes for those on your Christmas list as each can be made in custom colors to reflect the personality of the recipient. I'm thrilled with the way these wind chimes have turned out and hope my customers love them as much as I do. One thing I love about this business is how much my work has changed as my skills have progressed. Now my focus tends to stay on creating pieces which most would describe as simple elegance, " Kelly continues.



To ensure customers can find these items with ease, Sea Glass Visions partnered with two shops in Vermont to offer the sea glass jewelry and gifts in retail locations beginning in November. Hunter Lea Gallery and Gift Shop in Ludlow and Liquid Art Coffee Shop and Gallery in Killington plan to offer these items beginning in November and other stores may follow suit.



"The beauty and glamour of sea glass and sea pottery jewelry items continues to attract many new customers and I'm thrilled to be able to share my work in new ways right before the holiday shopping season. Whether one is in the market for jewelry or the new wind chimes, the customer can rest assured knowing I have put my heart and soul into the creation of each piece as I love what I do. Creating items made from sea glass is something I enjoy immensely and I look forward to working every day," Kelly declares.



About Sea Glass Visions

Sea Glass Visions sells original high quality handcrafted sea glass and sea pottery jewelry and crafts, making use of locally found sea glass and sea pottery along with sea glass and sea pottery obtained from Hawaii, California and Seaham Beach, England. Ms. Kelly also provides select sea glass crafts through Etsy.