SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Excessive Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long term investors in shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was announced concerning whether certain officers and directors of SeaChange International breached their fiduciary duties by paying certain top officials at SeaChange International excessive compensation.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of SeaChange International harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of SeaChange International’s senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) reported that its Total Revenue declined from $201.69 million for the 12 months period that ended on Jan. 31, 2011 to $197.71 million for the 12 months period that ended on Jan. 31, 2012 and that its Net Income of $29.47 million for the 12 months period that ended on Jan. 31, 2011 decreased to a Net Loss of $4.01 million for the 12 months period that ended on Jan. 31, 2012.



The Total Compensation of certain current and former top officials at SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) increased between 2011 and 2012. For instance, the Senior VP, Worldwide Sales and Services’ total pay rose from over $635,000 in 2011 to over $1.05 million in 2012, and the former CEO and Chairman of the Board’s compensation increased from over $1.29 million in 2011 to over $3.28 million in 2012.



Shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) traded in Mid 2011 as high as $11.06 per share and declined to as low as $6.51 per share in January 2012. Since then NASDAQ:SEAC shares climbed back to $10.81 on January 14, 2013.



Those who are current long-term stockholders of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com