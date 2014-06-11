Seacoast Fence and Home Now Offers Custom Fence Building

St Augustine, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Quality fencing adds a finished appearance to a house and lot, and increases the home's safety and security. It also adds to the overall value of the real estate. Florida state law requires home owners to place a fence around their swimming pools in order to avoid accidental drownings. When installing fencing, it is important to hire professionals to receive professional results because improperly installed fencing is possibly worse than not having any. The type and character of the fence should be in keeping with home's exterior, and at times a custom built fence is in order. Seacoast Fence and Home, a Residential Fence Company in Jacksonville FL recently revealed that they now design, build and install custom fences for discriminating clients with specific needs.



Seacoast Fence Company spokesman was happy to share the company's vision. "We actually have been building custom fences for years," he said, "but it has recently come to our attention that not everyone realizes we offer such a service. The truth is, we can custom design and build practically any home improvement project our customers desire. If they can describe it, we can build it, and it doesn't matter if it's a particular style or purpose fence, a storage barn, garage, deck, gazebo, pergola, a pool cabana ... we're the company with the experience to take a vision and make it real. For our commercial clients we offer competitive pricing on secure perimeter fencing, ball field fences and automatic gate openers. Our passion is to provide the best quality, service and value possible. With five generations of employment in the Jacksonville area, I think we're doing a pretty good job."



In addition to to being a Residential Fence Company Jacksonville FL as well as a Commercial Fence Company Jacksonville FL, providing beautiful and long lasting fences in aluminum, chain link, vinyl, wood and more, Seacoast Fence and Home also redesigns and remodels area kitchens and bathrooms, offers whole house painting, and creates custom outdoor structures to suit client landscaping needs.



As a full service company, they take responsibility for all facets of any project, from the securing of permits to the final cleanup. All estimates are free and include item by item cost analysis. Seacoast welcomes the opportunity to place a competitive bid for any sized project.



About Seacoast Fence and Home

Seacoast Fence and Home is a locally owned, full service, comprehensive fencing and construction company capable of designing and building any home fencing, building or remodeling project. They specialize in providing professional building services regardless of how large or small the job might be.