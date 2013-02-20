seacube container leasing ltd (NYSE:BOX) Investor Alert: Lawsuit to Block Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- An investor in NYSE:BOX shares filed a lawsuit to block the proposed takeover of seacube container leasing ltd by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan to acquire for $23.00 per NYSE:BOX.



Investors who purchased shares of seacube container leasing ltd (NYSE:BOX) prior to January 18, 2013, and currently hold any of those NYSE:BOX shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On Jan. 18, 2013, the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd. (NYSE: BOX) announced they have entered into an agreement by which the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan will acquire 100% of the shares of SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd shareholders will receive $23.00 in cash per NYSE:BOX common share



However, at least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE:BOX shares at $24.00 per share. In addition, SeaCube Container Leasing’s financial performance improved over the past recent years. For instance, seacube container leasing ltd reported that its annual Revenue rose from $137.25 million in 2010 to $169.48 million in 2011 and its Net Income increased from $29.62 million in 2010 to $39.02 million. Furthermore, shares of seacube container leasing ltd (NYSE:BOX) grew from as low as $11.42 per share in Sept. 2011 to as high as $20.33 on January 18, 2013.



However, the plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties by agreeing to sell the company too cheaply via an unfair process.



Those who are current investors in seacube container leasing ltd (NYSE:BOX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



