Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2022 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) shares over potential securities laws violations by Seagate Technology Holdings plc and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) concerning whether a series of statements by Seagate Technology Holdings plc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Ireland based Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. On October 26, 2022, before the market opened, Seagate Technology Holdings plc disclosed that it has been warned by the federal government that it may have violated export control laws by selling hard drives to a customer on the trade blacklist, which is reportedly China-based Huawei.



Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) declined from $58.00 per share on October 25, 2022, to $49.58 per share on October 31, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



