Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:STX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2023 -- Seagate Technology Holdings plc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Seagate Technology Holdings plc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On April 19, 2023, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued a release stating BIS imposed a $300 million penalty against Seagate related to shipments to Huawei. The release reported the civil penalty is to "resolve alleged violations of U.S. export controls related to selling hard disk drives (HDDs) to Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (Huawei) in violation of the foreign direct product (FDP) rule. This historic foreign direct product enforcement case and settlement represents the largest standalone administrative penalty in BIS history. Today's resolution also includes a multi-year audit requirement and a five-year suspended Denial Order."



