Seal Systems Offers 100 Discount with Estimate

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Seal Systems, a southern California tile and grout treatment specialist, is offering customers a special discount: with every free estimate, customers receive $100 off services if they schedule service within ten days.



Seal Systems is a tile and grout company operating in Orange County, San Diego, Riverside County, Los Angeles and surrounding areas and northern California. Seal Systems specializes in grout cleaning and treatment to prevent mold, dirt and wear. Seal Systems is particularly capable of handling Mexican pavers , stripping and Saltillo pavers, and specialty tile work. Customers often spend thousands of dollars installing this expensive and beautiful tile, so it makes sense to protect it as well as possible against wear and tear.



Quality control is a priority at Seal Systems. The company knows that your home or business is your largest investment and keeping up the appearance of your property is important if you are to protect its value.



Maintaining natural stone, tile and grout requires scientifically-based techniques to deliver the most beautiful and longest-lasting results. Stripping, cleaning, recoloring and sealing are all important parts of routine maintenance of the investment of tile and stone, and Seal Systems employs technicians who are fully trained and qualified to perform these tasks.



Seal Systems has been the area's leading expert on tile, stone and grout maintenance for more than two decades. Now, the company offers an additional incentive for having tile and stonework cleaned and sealed for the summer: a $100 discount for customers who call for a free estimate and schedule the work within ten days. This summer is the perfect time to address faded, dirty or unsealed tile and stone at a home or business and to get these features in shape for the coming season.



Seal Systems offers quality, professional work that is backed by a 100 percent guarantee of customer satisfaction. Seal Systems is licensed, bonded and insured to give customers an additional degree of security and to ensure them that they are hiring the best experts to clean, seal and maintain tile and stone features in their homes or businesses.



About Seal Systems

For more than 25 years, Seal Systems has been serving customers in California, making it the oldest grout-sealing company in the state. The company’s owner is certified by the Ceramic Tile Institute of America as a Ceramic Tile Consultant or CTC and has served on the technical committee of the Ceramic Tile Institute. State licensed and fully bonded and insured, Seal Systems uses only trained, professional employees who understand the proper procedures for sealing tile and grout. All work is backed by a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.



