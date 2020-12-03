New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2020 -- Global Sealing Coatings Market report offers strategic insights into the Sealing Coatings business sphere formulated through primary and secondary research and further validated and verified from industry experts and professionals. The report covers an in-depth analysis of the industrial chain analysis, value chain analysis, upstream raw materials, investment strategies, regional expansions, and competitive landscape. The report covers a comprehensive overview of the global market structure, along with an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics.



The sealing coatings market size is estimated to reach USD 14.78 billion by 2027, from USD 11.38 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of around 4% over the forecast period



The report has been further updated with the latest changes in market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has altered the dynamics of the Sealing Coatings market by inducing disruptions in the supply chains and changing the demands and trends in each key geographical region. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key driver of market growth. It also covers a current and future market outlook with a comprehensive assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the overall market and its key segments.



The research report assesses the market dynamics, market landscape, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, year-on-year growth rate, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report estimates the market size, market growth, and provides an accurate forecast for the key segments of the market for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market, along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.



The key companies profiled in the report are:



Basf, RaynGuard, Alumasc exterior building products, STAR Inc., Bb fabrication renaulac, Crafco Inc Koster, Grupo puma, Draco, Coatncool, Rialto, Solomon colors, Cap arreghini, Blancolor, Kryton international, Peintures onip, Torggler, Weber building solutions, Penetron, Ronacrete and derbyshire aggregates, Sherwin-williams, Sika mortars, Technokolla, Volteco, Tassullo, Seal Master, and Neyra, among others.



By Product Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Oil-Based

Coal Tar-based

Refined Tar-based

Asphalt-based

Acrylic Polymer-based

Others



By Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Pavements

Driveways and Parking Lots

Roadways & Walkways

Racetrack & Sports

Building Construction

Others



Geographically, the market has been divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and the market size and share. The report also covers the country-wise analysis of the Sealing Coatings market to offer a better understanding of the regional spread of the market.



Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:



North America

Canada

S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of MEA



Radical Highlights of the Report:



- An in-depth analysis of the historical data (2017-2018) and accurate forecast estimations for the period 2020-2027

- Analysis of market dynamics including market trends, drivers, restraints, growth prospects and opportunities, threats, limitations, and demands

- Comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape

- Pictorial representation of the key statistical data with representation in charts, diagrams, figures, and tables

- Assessment of the key developments and advancements in the market

- Comprehensive regional analysis with country wise estimation to offer insights into the region anticipated to show lucrative growth over the coming years



