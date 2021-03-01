New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- The global Sealing Gasket Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 6.6% from USD 56.36 billion in 2019 to USD 87.94 billion in 2027. Sealing Gasket comprises of metal or non-metal plate material and is used for sealing connection between pipelines and between machine parts. It is also referred as packaging or mechanical gasket. A few significant characteristics of these materials include resistance to temperatures, acids, chemicals, and even a few times, electromagnetic forces.



Increasing demand for form-in-place sealing solutions with robotic accuracy in microelectronics and automotive applications is projected to drive the overall industry. The automotive sector is expected to have 41.6% of the total share in 2019. In the automotive industry, this product helps to obtain better fuel economy in a resourceful way and overall minimizes the requirement for maintenance and repair.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



Ishikawa Gasket, Lamons, Yantai Ishikawa, Guanghe, Tiansheng Corporation, ElringKlinger, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, The Flexitallic Group, and Dana



The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Sealing Gasket industry. The incidence has affected nearly every aspect of the business domain. This study evaluates the current scenario and predicts future outcomes of the pandemic on the global economy.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Sealing Gasket market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Metal

Non-metal



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Automotive

General Equipment

Electrical Equipment

Others



The key geographical regions analyzed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questioned Answered mentioned in the Report -



What are the products offered by the Sealing Gasket industry presently?

What are the different applications of the products offered in this market of Sealing Gasket?

Who could be claimed as the most dominant and influential players in this global industry?

Which factors act as the drivers of this market, and which factors pull this industry down acting as restraints?

What can be determined by the trends obtained from the evaluation of the historical data for the Sealing Gasket industry?



Key points from Table of Content:



1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Sealing Gasket Market Competition, by Manufacturer

4 Global Sealing Gasket Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Sealing Gasket by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

6 Europe Sealing Gasket by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

7 Asia-Pacific Sealing Gasket by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

8 South America Sealing Gasket by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

9 Middle East and Africa Sealing Gasket by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

10 Global Sealing Gasket Market Segment by Type



Continued…



