Sealless Pumps Market Companies Investing in Product Development to Remain Ahead of the Curve 2019–2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2019 -- Sealless Pumps are an ideal option to transport hazardous materials. They find extensive usage in the chemical and oil and gas sectors as they deal with dangerous materials, which can be harmful for people as well as environment. Less maintenance, no need of replacement, zero leakage, and safety are some of the major benefits offered by Sealless Pumps.



There has been a number of product launches in the Sealless Pumps market. For instance, Teikoku Electric Mfg. Co., Ltd. has launched LE Series Canned Motor Pumps Product Line. The motor pumps are environmentally friendly, Sealless, and leak proof.



Product Introduction to help players strengthen their presence in the Sealless Pumps market



Some of the key manufacturers operating in the Sealless Pumps market are IDEX Corporation, KSB SE & Co., Teikoku Electric Mfg. Co., Ltd., KGaA, IWAKI CO., LTD., Flowserve Corporation, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Klaus Union, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Sundyne, March Manufacturing Inc., ITI Gould's Pumps, CP Pumpen AG, OPTIMEX, HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH, and Dandong Colossus & Co.



Market Segmentation



By Type



? Canned Motor Radial



? Magnetic Driven Gear



? Canned Motor



By End Use



? Chemical



? F&B



? Pharmaceutical



? Oil and Gas



According to the market analysts, Magnetic Driven Gear pumps are gaining traction due to its suitability for a wide range of pumped materials, regulation on emissions, and low cost of maintenance as compared to other pumps. Adoption of Canned Motor Radial pumps is on the rise on account of their smooth flow, self-priming, and small size. As far as the end use is concerned, Sealless Pumps are extensively deployed in chemical industries for the transportation and recirculation of highly corrosive chemicals.



By Region



Establishment of API standard 685 has compelled the petrochemical plants and refineries in the U.S. to install Sealless pumps into their zero emission applications. This is, in turn, positively influencing the Sealless Pumps market growth in North America. Asia Pacific could emerge as a key regional market in the forthcoming years on account of research and development in pumps for applications in oil and gas, power, mining, and chemical industries. Rapid urbanization and increasing investment in wastewater treatment are also likely to support the Sealless Pumps market growth in the near future.



