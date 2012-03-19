Sealy Corporation (NYSE:ZZ) Investor Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing by Directors

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Sealy Corporation (NYSE:ZZ) over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Sealy Corporation in connection with the board of directors relationship with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Sealy Corporation (NYSE:ZZ) concerns whether certain directors and officers at Sealy Corporation breached their fiduciary duties.



Sealy Corporation reported that its increase in its Total Revenue from $1.17billion for a 52weeks period ending on Nov. 29, 2009 to $1.23billion for a 52weeks period ending on Nov. 27, 2011, its Net Income of $13.48million for the 52weeks period ending on Nov. 29, 2009 turned into a Net Loss of $13.74million for a 52weeks period ending on Nov. 28, 2010, respectively a Net Loss of $9.89million for 52weeks period ending on Nov. 27, 2011.



Then on March 11, 2012 a letter was sent to the board of directors of Sealy Corporation by H Partners Management, LLC, which owns approximately 14.5% of Sealy Corporation’s outstanding shares, expressing concern that the Sealy Corporation Board might have been advancing the interests of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. over the interests of all Sealy Corp. shareholders.



According to an article published on March 12, 2012, H Partners Managements' letter complains that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. receives "disproportionate representation of at least 78% on Sealy's Board, including three direct representatives on the board," while the 53.8% non-KKR owners of the Company have no board representation, and Sealy Corporation is saddled with "high debt, bad management" and "high fee payouts."



Shares of Sealy Corporation (NYSE:ZZ) dropped from over $17.50 per share in February 2007 to $1.45 in February 2011 and closed on March 16, 2012 at $1.85 per share.



