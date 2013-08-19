Sealy Mattress Galleries Announces New Labor Day Promotion for Sealy & Stearns and Foster Products

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Individuals looking for the perfect mattress in Delaware will be pleased to know that Sealy Mattress Galleries has announced its new Labor Day promotion on Sealy & Stearns and Foster products. Beginning on August 18, Sealy Mattress Galleries is offering the box spring for free on all Sealy Optimum mattress sets, Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid and the recently introduced new Stearns & Foster Monogram mattress sets. Now is the time to take advantage of this offer because Sealy only reduces the pricing on Sealy Optimum and Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid a couple of times each year.



During the promotion, Twin Extra Long sets (sets include the mattress and the box spring) will be reduced $80; full sets will be reduced by $100, queen sets will be reduced by $110 and king sets will be reduced by $160. The Sealy Optimum sets that qualify for the promotion are the "Destiny", "Radiance", "Inspiration", 'Vibrant", "Elation", and the "Desire". The Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid sets that qualify for the promotion are the "Trust", "Ability", Encourage and "Majesty". The Stearns & Foster Monogram mattress sets, which also come with the free box spring offer, is one of the finest memory foam beds in the world. They are made with the highest quality materials that customers have come to expect from Stearns & Foster.



The soul of the Stearns & Foster Monogram Collection rests in a unique combination of three responsive foam layers, designed to sleep cooler while conforming softly to an individual’s body. In addition, all Stearns and Foster mattresses are an additional $100 off. This includes the Stearns and Foster Traditional, Estate, Luxury Latex and the new Monogram collections. Individuals searching for the perfect mattress in Wilmington, DE should hurry because this special Labor Day offer is valid through September 8th. The Labor Day promotion will be valid in all Sealy Mattress Galleries showrooms located throughout Delaware.



About Sealy Mattress Galleries

Sealy Mattress Galleries offers numerous showrooms located throughout Delaware including Dover, Newark, North Wilmington, and Rehoboth. On the website, visitors will gain information on everything they need to know in order to purchase the perfect mattress. Sealy Mattress Galleries offers mattresses made of the highest qualities, at the best possible prices.



For more information, please visit one of the showrooms located throughout Delaware, or visit http://www.mattressgalleries.com/.