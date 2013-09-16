Sealy Mattress Galleries Announces New Specials for Posturepedic Purchases in Delaware

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Sleeping problems exist for a variety of reasons, and one of the common causes is an uncomfortable mattress. As back pain arises from tossing and turning and never finding that relaxing position to sleep in, a new mattress in Newark, DE may be in order. Those individuals who are suffering from uncomfortable mattresses will be happy to find out that Sealy Mattress Galleries is now offering customers an extra 10 percent off any purchase of their exceptional Sealy Posturepedic mattress collection from now until September 30.



Offering a variety of comfort levels to please any customer—from firm to plush to pillow top—they can choose the preference that will allow for maximum comfort. Simply type in the promo code “sealy10” when making a Sealy Posturepedic purchase to receive the discount. The Posturepedic brand is very durable and will enhance sleeping quality every night.



An additional special that Sealy Mattress Galleries is pleased to announce centers around their Sealy Optimum and Sealy Hybrid mattresses, as well as the Stearns and Foster brand. The new Sealy Hybrid’s unique design revolves around both foam and spring. Individuals will sink down into the mattress for a gratifying sleep. The Sealy Optimum—as the name suggests—optimizes comfort level and has four position settings with a hand remote to find the perfect sleeping position. Stearns and Foster brand features the silky-smooth and ultra-soft Monogram Collection and a hyper soft memory foam Luxury collection, providing the most magnificent rest. Purchasing these brands of mattresses will allow customers to receive a gift card of up to $200.



If ordering a Sealy Posturepedic in Delaware or the surrounding regional area, the delivery is free. Customers can order just the mattress, or have the opportunity to add a foundation, a bed frame, and a mattress protector. Customers are encouraged to visit a showroom to test the mattresses in an effort to maximize their comfort level. With many varieties and the best prices in Delaware, there is bound to be a bed that will take away those sleeping problems.



About Sealy Mattress Galleries

Sealy Mattress Galleries offers numerous showrooms located throughout Delaware including Dover, Newark, North Wilmington, and Rehoboth. On the website, visitors will gain information on everything they need to know in order to purchase the perfect mattress. Sealy Mattress Galleries offers mattresses made of the highest qualities, at the best possible prices.



For more information, please visit one of the showrooms located throughout Delaware, or visit http://www.mattressgalleries.com/.