Sealy Mattress Galleries Announcing Sale on Sealy Posturepedic Optimum Mattresses Through October

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- When waking up results in back pain and couples or individuals find themselves tossing and turning through the night in an effort to maintain a comfortable position, a new mattress that can adjust to that comfortable position may need to be purchased. Until November 2, Sealy Mattress Galleries is pleased to announce they are now offering up to $500 off their Sealy Posturepedic Optimum series. Delivering a premier level of support for the individual, the memory foam style mattress will allow for an ideal sleep experience.



There are six different kinds of the Optimum series available to customers looking for a mattress in Delaware, each coming with the option for an adjustable base. Customers will receive $200 off their purchase of either a Sealy Optimum Radiance mattress or a Sealy Optimum Inspiration style mattress. The Radiance style is equipped with two separate two-inch foam layers with OptiCool™ Gel and OptiSense™ memory foam. The Inspiration style, on the other hand, comes with a two-inch OptiCool™ Gel layer and a three-inch OptiSense™ foam layer.



For the more layered and additional foam mattresses, Sealy Mattress Galleries is offering $500 off each of their Sealy Optimum Vibrant, Sealy Optimum Desire and Sealy Optimum Elation styles. These mattresses are more expensive, bigger in height, and have up to five inches of OptiSense™ memory foam to further satisfy the customers.



Every style of mattress comes with a 20-year premium warranty and four separate programmed positions for customers to choose the height and position that will provide them with the most comfortable sleep. There is also a wireless hand remote to adjust the position settings in an effort for the customers to maintain an exceptional level of sleep without tossing and turning.



For a firm or plush mattress that has been displayed as a promotional model, customers can purchase these DuraTech mattresses at half-price, also until November 2. When looking for a new mattress in Wilmington, DE, Sealy Mattress Galleries has some of the most effective and comfortable mattresses in their selection that are sure to alter any customer’s sleep experience for the better. For more information on the specifics of the mattresses, or to inquire on prices, please call their toll-free number at 800-549-6132 or visit their website today.



About Sealy Mattress Galleries

Sealy Mattress Galleries offers numerous showrooms located throughout Delaware including Dover, Newark, North Wilmington, and Rehoboth. On the website, visitors will gain information on everything they need to know in order to purchase the perfect mattress. Sealy Mattress Galleries offers mattresses made of the highest qualities, at the best possible prices.



For more information, please visit one of the showrooms located throughout Delaware, or visit http://www.mattressgalleries.com/.