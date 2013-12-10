Sealy Mattress Galleries Now Offering "the Lowest Price of the Year Sale" This December

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- A mattress can control the mood of any one person. Sleeping comfortably will enable a couple or individual to feel refreshed, as compared to tossing and turning, which leaves the individual groggy the next day. As the year is coming to a close, there’s no better time to cash in on great deals for the holidays and beyond. Offering mattresses that provide optimal comfort, Sealy Mattress Galleries is pleased to announce they are now offering their “The Lowest Price of the Year Sale” this December.



This special applies to all Sealy Posturepedic and Sealy promotional brand products. The Posturepedic is one of the most durable and comfortable mattresses available, utilizing innovative designs and technology to create memory foam, gel, and firm style mattresses for all to enjoy. The implementation of OptiCool, a gel memory foam, helps to eliminate excess heat from the mattress, providing for a comfortable and luxurious sleep. The high quality mattresses will contour to an individual’s body, giving them optimal support throughout the night.



A top consumer rated product, the Sealy brand will help transform a person’s life and relieve stress by serving them a great night’s sleep. This holiday season take advantage of “The Lowest Price of the Year Sale” and get the desired support to start the New Year with a refreshed feeling.



In addition to “The Lowest Price of the Year Sale,” Sealy Mattress Galleries is offering $500 off any purchase of a Stearns & Foster Alecia mattress. Whether an individual prefers a firm or plush mattress, they can take advantage of this offer for a twin sized bed to a king sized bed. To add to the allure of the holiday season, the company is offering their customers an additional $500 off any Sealy Optimum Vibrant, Elation, or Desire. For more information, or to inquire on the prices of a specific style mattress, please contact a Sealy Mattress Galleries representative at 800-549-6132, or browse their website today.



About Sealy Mattress Galleries

Sealy Mattress Galleries offers numerous showrooms located throughout Delaware including Dover, Newark, North Wilmington, and Rehoboth. On the website, visitors will gain information on everything they need to know in order to purchase the perfect mattress. Sealy Mattress Galleries offers mattresses made of the highest qualities, at the best possible prices.



For more information, please visit one of the showrooms located throughout Delaware, or visit http://www.mattressgalleries.com/.