Seam Tapes Market Emerging Trends, Size, Share and Opportunities: A Comprehensive Research Report

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2023 -- The report "Seam Sealing Tapes Market by Type (Single-layered, Multi-layered), Backing Material (Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) – Global Forecast to 2023" Rising demand for sports and outdoor apparel, owing to growing health awareness among consumers and increasing fitness activities, drives the demand for seam sealing tapes. Furthermore, the increase in demand for protective clothes and accessories that require seam sealing tapes is further boosting its market growth.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Seam Sealing Tapes Market"

79 market data Tables

24 Figures

109 Pages



The multi-layered segment is estimated to be the larger segment type in the seam sealing tapes market, in 2018

The seam sealing tapes market has been segmented, on the basis of type, into single-layered and multi-layered. The numerous advantages of multi-layered seam sealing tapes-in terms of superior waterproofing, excellent adhesion, and a wide range of applications-have contributed to the dominance of this segment in the seam sealing tapes market. Its numerous applications include apparels, tents, tarpaulins, footwear, and backpacks, among others. The single-layered segment is estimated to occupy a lesser share of the market, owing to the limited applications of single-layered seam sealing tapes.



Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the seam sealing tapes market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the demand for seam sealing tapes through 2023. Various factors such as strong government support, rapid economic development, availability of raw materials, and cheap labor are fueling the demand for the textile & apparel manufacturing industry in the region. Moreover, the growth of the Asia Pacific seam sealing tapes market is supported by the booming textile and garment manufacturing industries in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Thailand.



Key players operating in the seam sealing tapes market include Bemis Associates (US), Toray Industries (Japan), Himel Corp. (Korea), Sealon (Korea), Loxy AS (Norway), Gerlinger Industries (Germany), DingZing (Taiwan), Adhesive Films (US), San Chemicals (Japan), and Essentra (UK). These players have established brands, a wide product portfolio, and a strong geographical presence.



Bemis Associate is a leading global manufacturer of thermoplastic adhesives, films, and coatings. Its wide range of products caters to a variety of applications across apparel, soft goods, handbags & wallets, intimate fabrics, and other markets. It has a strong foothold in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific; it has warehousing and authorized distribution networks in Hong Kong, Vietnam, London, the US, Portugal, Italy, China, and Turkey. The company has a strong focus on sustainability; for instance, it uses water-based and UV cured inks for its printed seam sealing tapes; and most of its products contain almost no VOC.



Toray Industries is a global integrated chemical industry group that is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, and selling of fibers & textiles, performance chemicals, and carbon fiber composite materials, among others. It has a strong global presence, with 157 subsidiaries overseas and 100 subsidiaries in Japan. It has a rich product portfolio of seam sealing tapes that are used in outdoor equipment, ski wear, and rainwear.



