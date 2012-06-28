Seamless Coatings Limited Provides Customers With a Full Range of Roof and Wall Coatings

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- When protecting a roof, no expense should be spared. Money spent to protect a roof is an investment that will allow the homeowner to avoid costlier repairs.



Roof coatings also protect the value of homes, and in this housing market, every extra feature helps when marketing a home. A coated roof in great condition is an advantage for those occupying the house as well as any potential buyers.



For other types of buildings, such as office buildings, roof coatings are just as important. The simple maintenance costs incurred by coating a roof will be much lower than the potential repair costs that a damaged unprotected roof may generate.



Because roof coatings provide so many benefits, there is one roof coating website, called SeamlessCoatings.co.uk, that has been attracting a lot of attention lately. The SeamlessCoatings.co.uk website describes all the coating solutions available to customers, including roof coatings, wall coatings, floor coatings, walkway coatings and composite repairs.



Wall coatings can be especially useful when maintaining building surfaces. The website explains, “Wall coating systems offer a protective and decorative finish that is hard wearing and long lasting. Suitable for use on external new or previously painted surfaces. All systems are able to cope with difficult and friable substrates, can be easily applied all year round and extend the life of the surface whilst reducing maintenance costs.”



By exploring each product category on the website, customers can see pictures of projects completed using SCL products. They can also read detailed technical specifications and application instructions for various types of coatings. There is even an online store where customers can purchase a range of coatings, paints, washes and seals.



Fully illustrated brochures discussing SCL’s tile coat, Fibretex, wall coat and Durathane products can be downloaded from the website as well. These brochures highlight the various advantages of different products as well as their possible applications.



For those who are unsure about which products might suit their needs, an online contact form is featured on the website. Plus, customers can request to be called back by a knowledgeable member of the Seamless Coatings Limited sales team.



The SCL website provides customers with a resource that enables them to discover the company’s full line of coating products and inform themselves about the products that will suit their needs.



