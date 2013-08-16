Sean Glickman of Glickman Retail Group Releases His 2013 2nd Quarter Retail Market Research Report

Maitland, Fl -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Sean Glickman, managing director of Glickman Retail Group in Florida, has just released his 2013 2nd quarter Retail Market Research report. The detailed report shows positive trends for the 2013 retail and anchored shopping centers investments, as well as an overall improved economic outlook throughout Central Florida.



Glickman, who is a real estate strategic advisor and investment sales expert, has a lot of interest and expertise in retail investment. He is considered by many to be one of the top experts in the retail real estate industry and he specializes in the shopping center investments industry throughout Florida.



In the newly-released report, Glickman wrote that in the Orlando area, the economic recovery is continuing to improve. For example, the net absorption of shopping centers is on the positive side for the first time in five years, with 93,000 square feet by April of this year. In addition, Glickman noted, sales activity of neighborhood and community shopping centers is up this year, compared to 2012 figures.



In the Tampa area, Glickman wrote, the first half of 2013 saw 11 strip center transactions close that were worth $128.2 million in sales volume. For all types of retail property, Tampa’s sales volume has increased by 377 percent over year, and during the first half of 2013, the city was the fifth best performing retail market in the United States.



“Retail continues to be the best performing sector in 2013 as shopping centers posted another gain of NOI income rising 5.5 percent since the first quarter of 2012,” Glickman wrote, adding that neighborhood centers increased 6.8 percent and power centers by 7.7 percent.



“Vacancy in shopping centers fell by 30 basis points per year over year to 10.7 percent average, while rents have increased by only 0.5 percent.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about the Glickman Retail Group is welcome to visit the company’s website at any time; there, they can learn more about their retail investment advisory services as well as read the full Retail Market Research report.



About Glickman Retail Group

As a leading expert in retail investment advisory services in Central Florida, Glickman Retail Group’s expertise at providing investment analysis, formulating strategies and problem solving is unmatched. By uncovering the critical challenges and unforeseen implications, their investment experts empower their clients with the information needed to formulate the best strategy appropriate to their situation and take whatever actions are necessary to implement a tailor made strategy that will maximize value for them as owners and investors. The company is totally committed to their client’s success. For more information, please visit http://glickmanretailgroup.com/