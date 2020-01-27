Sean Ortiz: The Principles of Leadership (Jurupa Valley)

Jurupa Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- Jurupa Valley's Sean Ortiz has devoted his life to working with local non-profits and growing businesses using his leadership and operations skills.



Ortiz has been growing nonprofits and organizations as well as large businesses for the past decade.



Most notably, Ortiz took a business from $900,000 in annual sales to over $6 million with a gross profit of 35%.



In an interview last week, he shared his top five leadership skills.



The first one is to never stop learning.



Ortiz says learning is the most important part of the self-development process.



His second tip is to get comfortable with change because the world and the way we do things is constantly changing.



He also recommends people go above and beyond to create the lives they've always wanted.



Nothing great can be achieved without the power of hard work and the will to do better each and every day.



Hard work is about consistency and unwavering commitment to finish the task or project at hand.



Going above and beyond is about over delivering, generosity and care.



He believes both of these traits are important for any leader who wants to excel in his or her field, grow a business or motivate their staff or coworkers.



Ortiz is opening the Official Site of Sean Ortiz where he's going to share leadership skills and tips and tricks for people who want to become leaders in the workplace.



He says leadership has always come to him naturally and he wants to follow his calling to help people become the best versions of themselves.



To learn more about Sean Ortiz, you can visit his site at: about.me/seanortiz



Also, feel free to check out the latest Sean Ortiz article here: https://www.openthenews.com/sean-ortiz-shares-his-top-five-leadership-skills/