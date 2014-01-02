Inspirational Artist Sean Reyes Bounces Back from Brain Injury with Award-Winning Music

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- The truly inspiring story of rock artist Sean Reyes must be told. After surviving a traumatic brain injury, Reyes endured several surgeries and years of recovery to regain his health. During this time, he wrote the songs that would earn “Best of” awards and comprise his critically acclaimed debut album, Know Thyself (2013), including his single “Wasted Breath,” set to appear on WiFi PR Group’s Indie Anthems Vol. 4, which will be released at SXSW 2014.



Reyes’ story begins as a young budding musician, having taken piano lessons at a young age and performing in bands in high school, once alongside his brother. He put his music career on hold for college, but he picked music back up as he neared graduation and wrote several songs, many of which appear on his debut album.



Then on his 27th birthday, he was the victim of a random assault while helping a friend and suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him in an induced coma. Ten surgeries and three years of recovery later, with the support of his family and friends, Reyes emerged as a musician reborn, armed with endless experiences and emotions that inspired his debut album, Know Thyself (2013), and will fuel his musical endeavors long into the future.



Reyes is an accomplished multi-instrumentalist and can be heard on guitar, bass and piano in addition to lead and backup vocals. His is often compared to Bon Jovi, one of his chief musical influences, but he is influenced by a myriad of other artists, such as 3 Doors Down, Kutless, Justin Timberlake, George Michael and others. Whether he is singing about love and happiness or anger and sadness, his music is uplifting and soulful in its own right, both in lyric and melody, and the journey he has taken is clearly portrayed in the depth of his distinct sound.



The talent and hard work Reyes pours into his music has already earned him many awards and nominations. He is a two-time winner and 10-time nominee for the Indie Music Channel Awards in Hollywood, California. In 2012, he received nominations in five categories for his first single and music video, “All I Ever Need,” and took home the award for Best Male Pop Artist of the Year. In 2013, he achieved similar successes, again being nominated for five awards, and this year taking home the award for Best Rock Video of the Year for his single and video, “Just Another.” Also in 2013, his debut album, Know Thyself, was nominated for Album of the Year.



Reyes’ trials and tribulations through his injury and recovery moved him to become a spokesperson for the Ontario Brain Injury Association (OBIA), where he can share his story and inspire others through his recovery. He was a performer at their 2013 Annual Conference on earlier this month.



Reyes has also caught the attention of the national media, having been interviewed on Rogers TV twice in February 2013 and CHCH Evening News in March 2013, both to promote Know Thyself. In July, he was interviewed about his injury and musical accomplishments on CTV Canada AM. He also performed on the Canada AM Soundstage, which is the country’s No. 1 morning news show.



Reyes is currently in the studio recording his next EP set to be released in February 2014. You can find Reyes’ music in hard copy at his live performances or online at iTunes, Google Music, Amazon Music and his website. His single “Wasted Breath” will be featured alongside several other up-and-coming indie artists on Indie Anthems Vol. 4, produced by WiFi PR Group, which will be available at SXSW in March 2014.



About Sean Reyes Music

“All I Ever Need” Single (2012)

“Just Another” Single (2012)

“Wasted Breath” Single (2013)

Know Thyself (2013)

“Guide Me Home” Single (2013)



Sean Reyes - All I Ever Need (Official Music Video)

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4YqNdTmIj3k

Website: http://seanreyesmusic.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeanReyesMusic

Twitter: https://twitter.com/seanreyesmusic

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/musicseanreyes

Official MTV Artist Profile: http://www.mtv.com/artists/sean-reyes/



Media Contact:

Alisa St. Rock

AudioBullet/WiFi PR Group

800.614.6473 Ext.1

st.rock@wifiprgroup.com

www.audiobullet.com



About AudioBullet

AudioBullet based in Las Vegas, NV is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Music and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, AudioBullet is a boutique online PR and brand development agency.