"Sean Saves the World" Star Spotted with Energy Muse

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Energy Muse jewelry pops up continually around the necks and wrists of all types of stars and celebrities. Recent sightings include Bill Engvall on Dancing with the Stars as well as Jennifer Love Hewitt and David Beckham. Now, young Samantha Isler, star of the new hit sitcom "Sean Saves the World."



Isler was spotted on the show, which airs on NBC on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m., wearing Energy Muse's Prosperity necklace. This piece was Energy Muse's original creation and features all the crystals and natural stones associated with prosperous living.



According to Energy Muse, true prosperity equates to a state of "joyous expectancy." The Energy Muse Prosperity necklace features jade, a stone associated with wisdom, peace and harmony as well as an authentic Chinese coin, guaranteed to be at least 100 years old, for attracting wealth, luck and opportunity. The red string that holds it all together is associated with wisdom and life.



Samantha's necklace was handmade at Energy Muse and cleansed for 48 hours in a sacred healing room before being shipped out, as are all necklaces, bracelets and wraps at Energy Muse. Infusing these pieces with positive energy is important to the makers of Energy Muse jewelry. With jewelry made by Energy Muse, those who seek the healing power of crystals to assist in health, longevity and inner strength can find the perfect piece at www.energymuse.com



Energy Muse is proud to see celebrities as well as people from all walks of life wearing and enjoying its handmade jewelry pieces. Energy Muse wishes Samantha Isler and all who wear the Prosperity bracelet or necklace long life, wealth and, of course, prosperity.



About Energy Muse

Founded to share the knowledge and wisdom of healing crystal jewelry, Energy Muse pieces are handcrafted in the USA. Every Energy Muse piece is purified, aligned and activated for 48 hours in a sacred healing room and contains a quartz crystal on either side of the clasp to recharge the energy of the gemstones. All authentic Chinese coins are 100 to 150 years old, as well. Energy Muse strives to bring authentic and powerful healing crystal jewelry to its customers to support their search for health, happiness and peace.



For More Information: http://www.energymuse.com