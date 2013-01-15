Sean Wilson DDS Recently Voted the Best Dentist in Santa Rosa for Third Year in a Row

Santa Rosa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Sean Wilson DDS was recently honored by being named the best dentist in Santa Rosa. What makes this honor so impressive is that it’s the third year in row that Dr. Wilson has been named the best dentist in Santa Rosa. The honor comes from the Bohemian Best of the North Bay survey of Santa Rosa residents and in 2010, 2011 and 2012 Sean Wilson DDS was the tops in dental work. For Dr. Wilson the honor is both humbling and incredibly satisfying. Dr. Wilson has dedicated his career to creating stunning and bright smiles and his patients are now registering their satisfaction with his work by naming him the premiere dentist in Santa Rosa.



Dr. Wilson specializes in cosmetic dentistry, family dentistry, general dentistry and implant dentistry. A major reason for Dr. Wilson being named the premiere dentist in Santa Rosa is the level of care he and his staff provide to all patients. Each client is treated to individualized care from a staff that listens, understands the dental needs of each patient and delivers a stunning smile anyone can be proud of. Dr. Wilson also dedicates himself to providing patients the most advanced dental care available. Since many of his clients are families, Dr. Wilson offers digital X-rays which decrease the level of radiation that each patient is exposed to. He also uses the latest technology to make each dental visit as pleasant as possible.



Dr. Wilson is considered an expert in dental implants and uses the latest technology available to create a result that leaves clients feeling as though they never lost a tooth. In the process Dr. Wilson makes sure that remaining teeth are not affected by the procedure and that they remain healthy and strong. Given his level of expertise, attention to detail and ability to make each client love going to the dentist it is no wonder that Dr. Wilson has been named the premiere dentist in Santa Rosa for three years in a row.



Those who want to learn more about the top dentist in Santa Rosa can visit the Sean Wilson DDS website or call 707.579.1555 for a consultation.