Search Capabilities Diversified with IDX Broker Software on the Alaska Realty Website of Linda Ralls

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- IDX, LLC. is pleased to announce the latest real estate professional to adopt the dynamic IDX Broker software: Alaska Realtor Linda Ralls. Ralls’ customized IDX solution extracts raw listing data from the Trend MLS (Trend) and integrates thousands of listings onto Ralls’ search page displaying Moorestown, Alaska properties with ease. IDX Broker and the solutions it enables, has revolutionized the property search tools that Ralls makes available to her clients online.



In addition to the versatile search functions Ralls receives with her subscription to IDX Broker, she also gains access to myAgent by IDX, which gives real estate agents the ability to extend their online MLS search tools to the mobile web. This iPhone/iPad App is designed to give her an advantage in the field, and she can use it when touring neighborhoods with a client, or encourage her clients to download the app and after entering her Agent ID code, Ralls’ contact information shows up over the top of every search. This remarkable new app even displays all of her featured properties so they can be identified right away, giving her clients the advantage of working with an agent right on their mobile device.



Through accessing an administrative login page, Ralls can see and control all of the behind-the-scenes features she receives as a benefit of her addition of IDX Broker. It is here that she can communicate with clients easily and effectively through her online solution, as well as gather new potential leads through a client lead generation system. Ralls can even customize the look and functionality of her website, by deciding which search tools are displayed online and editing her CSS and global wrappers to reflect her professional branding. The IDX solution Ralls has enabled has forever changed the way she conducts business online and represents her Moorestown, Alaska listings.



About Linda Ralls

“Linda has worked as a sale professional all of her life. She owned a personnel placement service in a major metro market for 20 years, where she successfully developed relationships with large companies who were hiring personnel. She has been a licensed real estate agent since 2005 and attained her broker’s license in 2011. She earned the SRES (Senior Real Estate Specialist) in 2013. She consistently receives annual achievement awards from both Long & Foster and The Board of Realtors.”



About IDX, LLC.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX LLC. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, LLC. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 550 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, LLC. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, LLC., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.