Search Engine Buzz Takes the Mystery out of SEO

Midland Park, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- With recent changes Google has made with Panda and Penguin, many businesses have been hit hard and left in the dark as far as SEO (Search Engine Optimization) is concerned. What used to work to get top rankings can now cause a site to lose rankings. Even many top SEO firms have had to work hard to recoup their losses and catch up with the changes.



How does a business get first page rankings and stay there? With good research and staying abreast of all Google updates and implementing them. Although, that may be easier said than done. Authority Buzz has done all of the hard work and shares their knowledge to help other businesses to keep their heads above water in this ever-changing scenario, through their blog, Search Engine Buzz.



Search Engine Buzz is an informative blog that gives great tips to help those wishing to get and maintain high rankings for their sites. Without great rankings, there are no visitors and with no visitors, there are no sales. At Search Engine Buzz, one can learn about content marketing, video marketing, how to get high quality backlinks and more. They even share the interesting history of Google. Showing that they practice what they preach and in keeping with the current trends of SEO, Search Engine Buzz even includes several enlightening videos.



As they say in the industry, “content is king” and Search Engine Buzz has certainly got it. It is an invaluable resource for both, those experienced in SEO and newbies alike. To learn more about this great content, visit searchenginebuzz.tumblr.com.



About Authority Buzz

Authority Buzz is a high quality SEO link building service that combines researched content, contextual backlinks and syndicated press releases to help increase search engine rankings and website traffic. Their new blog, Search Engine Buzz, is an educational hub of SEO content.



Contact:



RYAN COTE

Authority Buzz

Midland Park, NJ

ryan@authoritybuzz.com

http://www.authoritybuzz.com