Search Engine for Web Hosting WebhostingWeaver.com Kicks off the Ground

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Woodstitch a Charlotte NC, digital marketing agency announced today the launch of their incubator WebhostingWeaver.com. The new website aims to provide small businesses with an unbiased and straightforward means of finding web hosting providers that meet their needs at a competitive price.



WebhostingWeaver.com provides a web hosting search engine that allows businesses to select criteria they are looking for a in a web host, and then “matches” the business with a best fit hosting company. The search engine is built on a proprietary algorithm that ranks hosting providers based on over fifty factors.



“With hosting companies having so many sales gimmicks these days, it’s hard for small businesses on the web to know what they are getting into when buying web hosting. We want to solve this problem by making the hosting services more transparent and allowing customers to accurately compare services. We believe our web hosting search engine is a really good start.” Says Taylor Hawkes CEO of Woodstitch and founder of WebhostingWeaver.com.



About WebhostingWeaver.com

WebhostingWeaver.com is a Charlotte, NC based subsidary of Woodstitch. It offers a website with resources, hosting reviews and online tools for business looking to build an online presence. WebhostingWeaver.com is based around a proprietary search engine and database that is used to find and compare the best web hosting deals and offerings.



About Woodstitch

Woodstitch is a full fledged digital marketing and design agency headquartered in Charlotte, NC.



Woodstitch services the Charlotte, NC and surrounding area in web & mobile development and is known for their specialization in open source application development.