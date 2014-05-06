Search Engine Marketing Guru Helps Marketers Put Their Business on Top

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Search engine marketing can be one of the most frustrating marketing strategies to master. But when done right, search engine optimization can yield impressive results that turn into real dollars and cents. No one knows this better than marketing expert Michael Clarke. His audiobook Search Engine Marketing That Doesn't Suck walks web newbies through search engine marketing basics and gives them effective strategies to help drive traffic to their websites.



“Search engine optimization doesn't have to be as confusing as the last episode of Lost,” jokes Clarke.



Using his trademark wit and humor, Clarke keeps listeners engaged and helps them dig into the nuts-and-bolts of their website to learn why they are missing key opportunities to boost the search engine optimization of their site.



In less than 90 minutes, Search Engine Marketing That Doesn't Suck tackles everything web owners need to know about search engine optimization including how to improve website content and user experience as well as using keywords and backlinks. Without taking a single class, listeners will walk away with the search engine marketing strategies they need to feel like a Ph.D. in search engine optimization.



“I recommend this book for anyone interested in improving his or her website's traffic using simple, easy-to-implement SEO methods,” says Steve Pickering, a client acquisition coach from Orlando, Fl.



Search Engine Marketing That Doesn't Suck is available now for download from Amazon.



To get a FREE copy of the brand-new ebook "The 'I Don't Have Time for Social Media' Guide to Social Media" head over to PunkRockMarketing.com today!