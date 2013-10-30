San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- In a Facebook and Twitter-dominated universe, Search Engine Marketing is still THE number one way to get your business on the fast track.



In this article, Michael Rogan, author of “Search Engine Optimization That Doesn’t Suck,” shares how domination of Search Engine Optimization rankings in Google, will turn your keywords into cash. (And your knowledge into a sustaining career.)



Search Engine Marketing, when coupled with the influence of Google, is an overlooked but powerful strategy. And precisely because it doesn’t fall prey to many of the fluctuations associated with social media.



“There may come a day when somebody ELSE rules the Search Engine universe. Right now, don’t let anybody fool you: Search Engine Optimization is all about getting the Google Housekeeping Seal of Approval,” says Michael Rogan of Punk Rock Marketing.



“Although social media is certainly the brand new shiny thing every marketer is in love with, organic search engine traffic still kicks major ass.”



[SEO Marketing Tips]



Google is the leading authority on which businesses get top billing on your search page. Rogan tells you how to make nice with Google, so that your business is pushed to the top of the list.



Google takes a few key factors into consideration when separating the boys from the men; what you say your website is about, what other people say your website is about, and what visitors’ behavior says about your website.



[ON GETTING SEO RIGHT]



“Don’t keyword stuff. Doesn’t work. And the content reads like it was written by someone who just came out of a coma.”



“Don’t use an exact-name domain. Use your business name or some other branded name to make your site much more appealing to humans. (And, as a result, search engines.)”



“Go for a few reputable backlinks. And leave the sketchy backlink neighborhoods to the spammers.”



[YOUR WEBSITE SUCKS WHEN IT COMES TO SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION]



“One of the biggest, most important things you need to do on your website is to make it very clear: Who you are (About Page), what your site does (Terms of Service), what you will never do (Privacy Policy), how people can reach you (Contact Us).”



“I advise you try to have every page on your website connect (through article text or dedicated links in the sidebar or footer) to another page on your website.”



Rogan insists that investing time into reworking your website into a blog format will pay off in the long run. Keywords in your title tags, meta keywords and meta description will tell Google exactly what your business is about. Integration is the name of the game.



To get the most bang for your buck, every page on your website must link to every other page on your website. This is extremely valuable because time spent on your website increases and so does the general customer experience, which tells Google that your business has the goods.