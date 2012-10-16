Search Engine Optimization and the Golden Rule

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Following the principles of general good citizenry are always the best and proper modes of conduct in whatever endeavor you may pursue. SEO and link building in our profession confronts this very issue day in and day out. The most important thing to remember is that when there is common courtesy and respect handled with others in anything that you do, it will surface the quality of the individual behind it always and you will be rewarded for such. Impatience is proving to take its toll on those that are seeking short cuts to gain rapid success and riches in the highly competitive world of SEO.



This is not to suggest that you cannot help yourself with good Search Engine Optimization experts and guidance, but rather it is only to state that taking the proper care and attention to do it properly without offending those in the industry that want it done respectfully should be honored. Our present day climate of speed and wealth are quite apparent in every aspect of life. Sports, entertainment, finance and business all suffer from the same syndrome of rapid attainment- minimum effort.



This clearly points at the root of relationship development as well. How quickly do we want a friend or relationship to be deep and long lasting? Well, there is no substitute for the time and dedication to developing the relationship slowly and over time. As we build links for businesses over time, it is obvious that the highest quality links are most important and in order to get that, we must develop good citizenry and good relationships with those that we affiliate with.



The very responses that we get to our blog page alone demonstrates that there are plenty of other people seeking a high quality link through replying to us without really reading this blog or caring what we are saying. So take the care and time to do things properly and the history of good behaviour over time will pay you back in dividends without you trying too hard to get it too fast.



What is it that you would want from others in looking for establishing strong contacts in the cyber world? Just because it is cyber without an immediate face or name, does not preclude one from demonstrating the respect and attention that you should give them. If we all were to just assume that the individual on the other side of the keyboard was a potential employer about to decide our fate for a significant job hiring, how differently would we behave in our interaction with yet another stranger?



Is the only difference that this individual possesses something that we need and want immediately? Once again, speed, impatience, and self centered, to say the least. Take the time to sift through proper SEO techniques and wade patiently through the process and the dividends will pay off and your happiness will also last a lot longer. Who knows? You might even develop some really cool friends in the process!



For more information about proper SEO and link building, contact: (866) 907-2978 http://www.needseo.com