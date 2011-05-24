Search Engine Optimization Guru Offering Free Tutorial for Secrets of SEO

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2011 -- In response to the recent demand for effective internet marketing strategies, Laguda Web Marketing is announcing their free tutorial that shows business owners how to effectively use the internet to slash their advertising budget and get more leads, sales and customers to their business.



According to a recent study, 93% of consumers first turn to the internet before making their purchases. Advertising mediums such as the yellow pages, radio, and newspapers are marketing avenues of the past. Today, a strong online presence is the best and most cost effective way for a business to really have success with their product or service.



Ultimately, having a successful business is dependent on reaching people who are interested in a specific product or service. Even if potential clients are looking for a business’s online product or service specifically, having a great looking website that no one can find is like a beautiful billboard at the bottom of the ocean- it would work great if anyone were there to see it.



This inherent need for traffic to their website is a common sticking point for most business owners. They are not utilizing the abundance of resources available to them such as Facebook Fanpages, Google Places listings, squeeze pages for collecting leads, customer relations managers, and even follow-up strategies for past sales.



This is the basis for the release of Laguda Web Marketing’s free SEO tutorial. As a professional SEO consultant firm with an unprecedented track record of success, Laguda Web Marketing says that even small businesses can utilize the many avenues available to them online to further their success.



In their brand new free report, Laguda Web Marketing gives fiercely guarded techniques to effective SEO, lead generation, and traffic optimization including: the 3 secrets to effective on-page optimization, what “VEO” is and how to optimize it, a simple trick for finding backlinks to a site for free, how to quickly bump inbound traffic, how to pick rich keywords with little competition, how to generate leads, and even how to make money online without a website.



Laguda Web Marketing also provides search engine optimization services for clients who want an SEO Expert to take the reins on their campaign. Their SEO strategy is centered on article marketing campaigns, press releases with mass distribution, highly interactive blogging, RSS syndication, social bookmarking, web 2.0, video marketing, online classifieds, and of course, backlink allocation.



For current and past clients alike, Laguda Web Marketing is the most efficient and effective solution for SEO Services London. It is through organic search results that the majority of consumers take out their credit cards, so a hard-hitting SEO campaign is always well worth the investment.



To learn more about Laguda Web Marketing, or to claim the free “Internet Marketing Tips For Business Owners” tutorial that is being offered for a limited time, please visit: http://lagudawebmarketing.com/leads.html