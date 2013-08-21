Search Engine Optimization Guru's from 'G3 Development' in North Ogden, UTAH 84049 Received Accolades for Adam Paul Green's Insightful "Xocai Testimonial" Campaigns in both 06830 Greenwich CT and 10577 Purchase NY

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of affecting the visibility of a website or a web page in a search engine's "natural" or un-paid ("organic") search results. In general, the earlier (or higher ranked on the search results page), and more frequently a site appears in the search results list, the more visitors it will receive from the search engine's users. SEO may target different kinds of search, including image search, local search, video search, academic search, news search and industry-specific vertical search engines.



As an Internet marketing strategy, SEO considers how search engines work, what people search for, the actual search terms or keywords typed into search engines and which search engines are preferred by their targeted audience. Optimizing a website may involve editing its content, HTML and associated coding to both increase its relevance to specific keywords and to remove barriers to the indexing activities of search engines. Promoting a site to increase the number of backlinks, or inbound links, is another SEO tactic.



Webmasters and content providers began optimizing sites for search engines in the mid-1990s, as the first search engines were cataloging the early Web. Initially, all webmasters needed to do was to submit the address of a page, or URL, to the various engines which would send a "spider" to "crawl" that page, extract links to other pages from it, and return information found on the page to be indexed. The process involves a search engine spider downloading a page and storing it on the search engine's own server, where a second program, known as an indexer, extracts various information about the page, such as the words it contains and where these are located, as well as any weight for specific words, and all links the page contains, which are then placed into a scheduler for crawling at a later date.



Search Engine Optimization Guru's from 'G3 Development' in North Ogden, UTAH 84049 Received Accolades for Adam Paul Green's Insightful "Xocai Testimonial" Campaigns in both 06830 Greenwich CT and 10577 Purchase NY



http://www.g3-development.co/

http://www.g3-development.co/home/

http://www.g3-development.co/about/

http://www.g3-development.co/blog/

http://www.g3-development.co/blog-2/

http://www.g3-development.co/seo-reputation-management/

http://www.g3-development.co/contact-information/





If one thinks about “the real reason why” they need to engage in Social Media, it all boils down to these basics:



(a) Forming the right relations and

(b) Doing so the right way



Many business leaders are still at the fundamental stage of asking,



“Why is Social Media important for my business?”



This very question begs another question:



“Have you been paying attention to the marketplace?”



Ok, so, most people will answer these questions quite easily. And here’s how it usually goes: “Yes, of course I’ve been paying attention to the marketplace and Social Media is obviously important because it seems to be everywhere one turns. One is hearing about Social Media but still have the need to understand why the businesses using it and why is it creating so much attention.” The answer to “Why” is related to “How and What” a business does to engage in market relations with the aim of creating an opportunity for a business transaction. Why do businesses exist? Primarily to:



(a) Create value and

(b) Attract a market who wants the value proposition enough to engage.



However, the “How” of doing this has dramatically changed in the last 2 years from “Push Marketing” to “Pull Marketing.” This transformation has all happened via relevant and relative conversations that attract the market one will seek to the client.



It’s no secret that the North American diet is almost entirely deficient in omega-3 fatty acids. The deficiency of omega-3 fats in the North American diet is so severe that it has been linked to an extensive list of health-related problems cited in over 2,000 scientific studies. Omega-3's are essential for the body, meaning they must be obtained through the diet. In fact, the National Institutes of Health recommends that an individual consume at least 220 mg/day of DHA, the most crucial omega-3 fats. The good news is that the Xoçaí Omega Squares provide a minimum of 200 mg of DHA and EPA per three-Square serving. The Squares are an excellent source of omega-3 fats, and promote the necessary balance of essential fatty acids through the unique blend of açai berry, flaxseed and a patented, plant-based omega-3 fat.



Superior Xoçaí healthy chocolate with 200 mg of DHA and EPA from blue algae, açai and flaxseed. Omega-3 fats come from life’s DHA™, the industry’s premiere omega-3 provider. Xoçaí's proprietary XoVita, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries. Complemented with orange peel/oil for pleasant flavor.



Benefits include: Xoçaí's leading antioxidant-rich chocolate. Delivers super-potent dose of antioxidants—an amazing ORACfn value of 75,405 per daily serving! Provides much-needed source of omega-3 fatty acids. Helps protect brain, heart, blood vessels, cells and other major body organs.



Allergy Information: Is vegetarian and vegan friendly. Is “clean” – no fillers, synthetics or chemicals. Diabetic-friendly and low-glycemic. Complemented with orange peel/oil for pleasant flavor.



Given the recent attention to antioxidants in the media, medical & nutrition industries, it is important to know how antioxidants affect your health and well-being. Independent studies have shown that antioxidants in foods have the ability to counteract and fight the damaging effects of free radicals in the body. Xe Xoçaí® Energy™ drink contains two of the highest free radical-fighting fruits in the world today: Cacao & Açaí. In addition, fatigue is one of today’s top complaints to doctors. Unfortunately, most of society’s so-called “solutions” —such as energy drinks and energy shots—simply give a false energy via high sugar levels and harsh stimulants. Xoçaí® Xe Energy™ delivers all-natural energy by way of some of the world’s top antioxidant superfoods. These unique ingredients help kick-start energy, metabolism, boost mental function, and provide superior antioxidant protection.Benefits include: - Delivers an all-natural energy boost without harsh stimulants - Promotes mental energy and vitality - Kickstarts metabolism - Provides superior antioxidant support. Features include: - Delicious, all-natural flavor - Easy to use for active lifestyle.



Click Below to Order Xocai Xe Energy Drink Now!

http://xocai.xocaistore.com/index.php/xocair-xe-energy-drink.html?external_id=1030&OwnerID=1030



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership