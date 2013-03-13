Search Engine Optimization in the Middle East Experiencing a Major Upswing

Jeddah, Saudia Arabi -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- In an age where commercialization and brand popularity is easily achieved with a few clicks of the mouse, establishing a strong online presence has never been more important. Many successful business owners in the world today have made a large part of their fortune by utilizing smart online marketing strategies. In the Middle East, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, many internet marketing companies are beginning to make it their job to help other companies make full use of their online potential, by creating beautifully designed websites that are there to attract more customers, and subsequently more business. Through the intricate process of search engine optimization or SEO, internet marketing firms in Saudi Arabia are slowly becoming a staple in every company’s marketing and advertising strategies.



As more people realize the importance of being competitive in the online marketing arena, more businesses are seeking the aid of SEO Company Saudi Arabia such as Designer’s Den in an effort to bolster their online arsenal of ads and marketing campaigns designed to leave the competition in the dust. For most businesses, advertising in newspapers and on television is no longer enough to stay ahead of the field. Companies who are unable to keep up with the times have all fallen on the wayside as the online marketing revolution sweeps through and changes the entire marketing and advertising landscape. Designer’s Den offers services that have helped their clients such as Riadaa, Independent Insurance Brokers, and more recently, the Umm Al-Qura University’s Medical Center and College of Computer and Information Science, build a strong and reliable online presence.



About designers-den.com

Located in the Holy City, Umm Al-Qura University is one of the most distinguished universities in the world, known for their academic reputation in the fields of Islamic Studies, as well as in the scientific and applied disciplines. Designer’s Den helped the university establish its own web presence last month, which has since received more interest from students wishing to apply at the university. In fact, Designer’s Den has received numerous awards and recognition from prestigious organizations such as My Design Award and the Cool Web Awards. Companies who seek a better online marketing arm may reach Designer’s Den through their website, http://www.designers-den.com/ , for a free quotation.



Contact Information:

Designer’s Den



JEDDAH OFFICE:

Tel. No.: +966 59 182 7832

Address : Ranya Center

Prince Sultan Street

P.O Box 50756

Jeddah 21533

Saudia Arabia



RIYADH OFFICE:

Tel. No.: +966 50 050 1001

Address : Olyan Street

Riyadh 11482

Saudia Arabi