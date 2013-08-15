Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Google ranks websites based on the relevance, freshness, and content structure. G3 creates powerful custom content for the client that search engines LOVE based on important keywords about their business type and location. Then, G3 will merge that content with specific details the client's have given them about The client themselves! The result...? A powerful web presence that helps propel the client to the top of search results!



G3 Development Writes "Powerful Custom Content" Specific to THE CLIENT!



G3 localize's their content



G3 includes relevant keywords and optimized links



G3 Publishes the Clients Content at the Right Frequency!



Appeals to search engines like Google



Search engines index the clients information SOONER



G3 Creates and Manages the Tools For the Cleint!



G3 provides the blog



G3 provides the hosting



As the cleints new blog site begins to fill with content, and they establish a web presence, search engines begin to notice, index, and list them in their results. This is often referred to as "Organic SEO". The more custom content they have, the higher the site climbs in search results. If they're new to blogging and web marketing, G3 understands. For the most part, they'll take care of things for the client. However if they would like to get involved, G3 created an easy-to-follow instructions and a cool video library to help them become more familiar with their new blog site. G3 Development provides access to these resources once the client has established an account.



Search Engine Optimization Powerhouses from 'G3 Development' in South Jordan, UTAH 84054 Received Commendation for Adam Paul Green's Legendary "Xocai Testimonial" Campaigns in both 90402 Santa Monica CA and 07931 Far Hills NJ



Key Points



SEO: G3 Development provides search engine optimized articles once each week to literally 'train' the search engines to index content more frequently. In addition, our articles are optimized with keywords and customized links that help search engines measure relevance and connectivity with related sites.



Localization: Localized searching is becoming more and more important as mobile devices and local networks leverage geo-tagging for prioritizing search results for consumers. Search engines now consider where the client is and provides search results based on the location. Considering this, G3 Development provides geo-centric keyword optimization to help distinguish content and take advantage of localized searching.



Customization: Each article contains personalized content including names, contact information, and personal variables. In this way G3 provides customized content that has a unique profile, forcing search engines to consider each blog in the network as unique. Participants enjoy a customized experience and feel 'ownership' of the content, encouraging sharing and promotion.



Social Media: Each article published by G3 Development contains sharing badges for the leading social networks, making our customized content as easy to share as a single click. Participants who have Facebook, Delicious, Digg, MySpace or Twitter accounts can share their articles with their friends easily and quickly. Readers can also share the articles, making them even more extensive and valuable. Participants with an aggressive social media plan can share their blog content knowing that the links in each article will bring readers back to their respective Home page.



Compliance: G3's articles are written by professionals, participants do not have to worry about compliance issues and enjoy a certain level of comfort in knowing that content that holds up to communication standards.



Synergy: Because G3 publishes the same foundational article to each participant, the organization moves together as a whole with a common message and a consistent conversation. Group synergy can be achieved and synchronized for special events, new product releases, and special news stories, etc.



Blogging: Participants have the option to blog their own content. This exciting opportunity allows achievers to set themselves apart and to extend their reach with personal stories and experiences. G3 Development provides complete access to the blog and video training content designed to introduce participants to blogging.



About Us

G3 Mission Statement:

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



G3 Vision Statement:

To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity



Given the recent attention to antioxidants in the media, medical & nutrition industries, it is important to know how antioxidants affect your health and well-being. Independent studies have shown that antioxidants in foods have the ability to counteract and fight the damaging effects of free radicals in the body. Xe Xoçaí® Energy™ drink contains two of the highest free radical-fighting fruits in the world today: Cacao & Açaí. In addition, fatigue is one of today’s top complaints to doctors. Unfortunately, most of society’s so-called “solutions” —such as energy drinks and energy shots—simply give a false energy via high sugar levels and harsh stimulants. Xoçaí® Xe Energy™ delivers all-natural energy by way of some of the world’s top antioxidant superfoods. These unique ingredients help kick-start energy, metabolism, boost mental function, and provide superior antioxidant protection.Benefits include: - Delivers an all-natural energy boost without harsh stimulants - Promotes mental energy and vitality - Kickstarts metabolism - Provides superior antioxidant support. Features include: - Delicious, all-natural flavor - Easy to use for active lifestyle.



Click Below to Order Xocai Xe Energy Drink Now!

http://xocai.xocaistore.com/index.php/xocair-xe-energy-drink.html?external_id=1030&OwnerID=1030



Xoçaí® Activ™ combines the wonderful flavors of unprocessed cacao, açai berries, blueberries and concord grapes, leaving you with a decadent and smooth “dark-chocolate” taste. Activ™ is ideal for the purist, as it has been formulated with no added colors, no artificial flavors, and no preservatives. It’s also terrific for those with an energetic and active lifestyle. To top it off, the antioxidant score of Activ™ is an impressive 4,275/oz on the ORACfn scale. - Xoçaí®'s antioxidant rich, cold-processed cacao - Features Xoçaí®'s proprietary XoVita™, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries - No artificial flavors, colors, preservatives or added caffeine - Sweetened with crystalline fructose, a low-glycemic sweetener.



Click Below to Order Xocai Activ Now!

http://xocai.xocaistore.com/index.php/xocair-activtm.html?external_id=1030&OwnerID=1030



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership



About Us

G3 Mission Statement:

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



G3 Vision Statement:

To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity